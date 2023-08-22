Boxing News and Rumors

KSI Net Worth, Boxing Record, Youtube Earnings, Height, and Girlfriend

KSI is due to fight Tommy Fury on October 14th, 2023. The English YouTuber, rapper, and now boxer has made a huge name for himself. He’s known for being one of the founding members of the YouTube group “Sidemen”.

One of the Internet’s most popular entertainers, KSI is involved in many different entrepreneurial endeavors, along with his growing boxing career.

At the age of 30, KSI has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He’s made a lot of his earnings from his YouTube career, endorsements, and through boxing.

KSI Net Worth

KSI has managed to grow his name with the help of his budding boxing career.

While he’s a very popular YouTuber, his boxing career has opened new doors for different entrepreneurial opportunities.

Known for beating Logan Paul, KSI is the CEO of Misfits Boxing and he currently co-owns the beverage company Prime Hydration with his former rival. KSI also co-owns the alcohol brand XIX Vodka and a restaurant chain named Sides.

Over the past few years, KSI’s career has really started booming and his net worth has reached an estimated $30 million.

Most of his net worth stems from his YouTube, social media presence, music career, and boxing ventures.

KSI Youtube Earnings

KSI has a huge social media presence with 13 million followers on Instagram, 8.9 million on X, and 11.6 million on TikTok.

Currently, KSI has over 40 million subscribers combined on YouTube channels. He also has over 5.95 billion views on his main YouTube channel, with over 13 billion from both channels combined.

Thanks to his ability to attract attention, KSI has built a net worth of $30 million. He earns around $250,000 for every video that he posts on his main YouTube channel. KSI also has many lucrative sponsorships, including deals with huge companies like Amazon Prime.

KSI Boxing Record, Height, and Weight

In his professional boxing career, KSI is 1-0 beating Logan Paul in 2019. He’s had a few exhibition fights with a 3-0-1 record beating Swarms, Luis Alcaraz Pindea, and FaZe Temperrr.

KSI’s pay-per-view bouts have been very successful bringing in over $36 million USD. Known as “The Nightmare”, he’s found a way to make celebrity boxing a successful venture.

KSI stands 6 feet tall (183 cm) and has a 76-inch reach (193 cm). He’s in the cruiserweight weight class meaning his weight ranges from 175 to 200 lbs.

Check out all of KSI’s past fights below.

Result Opponent Method of Victory Event Date
Loss Joe Fournier No Contest MF & DAZN: X Series 007 May 13, 2023
Win Thomas Oliveira KO

Straight Right to Left Hook

 MF & DAZN X Series 4 Jan. 14, 2023
Win Luis Alcaraz Pineda

El Flaco De Oro

 KO

Uppercut to Left Hook

 MF & DAZN X Series 1: 2 Fights 1 Night Aug. 27, 2022
Win Brandon Scott

Swarmz

 KO

Left Hook

 MF & DAZN X Series 1: 2 Fights 1 Night Aug. 27, 2022
Win Logan Paul Decision

Split Decision

 KSI vs PAUL 2 Nov. 9, 2019
Draw Logan Paul Decision

Majority

 KSI vs Logan Paul Aug. 25, 2018
Win Joe Weller TKO Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Feb. 3, 2018

KSI Girlfriend

While KSI recently confirmed that he has a girlfriend, the 30-year-old influencer has not publicly revealed her identity. KSI wants to keep his relationship very private and out of the public eye.

He’s been linked to numerous influencers in the past, including Seana Cuthbert, Nia Pickering, Lois Sharpe, and others. However, this time around KSI is choosing to keep his relationship as private as possible.

Both he and his girlfriend are very lowkey and won’t be revealing their partnership to the world anytime soon.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

