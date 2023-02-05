News

Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Second Place Nets

Colin Lynch
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving shocked the sports world on Friday when it was released that he had formally requested a Trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets currently sit second in the East and find themselves as the second favorite to win the NBA Finals.

NBA Championship Odds Odds Play
Boston Celtics +370 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +600 BetOnline logo

Kyrie Looking Out For Kyrie

Kyrie Irving is approaching free agency with caution and it’s understandable why. With the trade deadline just six days away and the All-Star break quickly approaching, both Irving and the team have a lot to consider. Irving wants to have a solid backup plan in case things don’t go his way in free agency, a reasonable expectation given his past experiences.

Since his return from a team-imposed absence, Irving has been a consistent presence on the court, performing and attending games in uniform, with only three missed contests. It’s clear that both Irving and the team are taking a strategic approach to this crucial period in the season.

Kyrie Irving’s performance on the court has met expectations and it could be argued that he’s been a stabilizing force for the team. Some may even see the fact that he’s not causing any disruption as a victory in itself.

It’s important to note that compared to some of the nonsensical actions Irving has taken since joining the Nets, this current behavior is relatively minor. He’s simply trying to secure his future in basketball, with many speculating that he wants to reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles. Regardless of his motives, Irving’s focus on the court has been consistent and effective.

How Do The Nets React?

The Nets knew that Irving’s free agency plans could impact their future, but they had hoped that the presence of Kevin Durant would help keep Irving focused. However, the team now finds themselves at a familiar crossroads for the second time in the past six months. The first crossroads came when Durant requested a trade over the summer, but the Nets held their ground and managed to keep him on the team. Now, they must navigate this latest challenge and find a way to keep their plans on track.

Nets GM Sean Marks has been careful not to cave to demands, only making a move when James Harden was traded to Philadelphia before the deadline last year. However, the player they received in return, Ben Simmons, has underperformed and doesn’t seem to be making any progress toward becoming the impact player the Nets need to fulfill their goal of building a championship-winning dynasty.

If the Nets do make the move and deal Kyrie, how will that shake up the NBA landscape? And if he heads West to the Lakers, are they instant contenders? If he is dealt to the Mavs, are Kyrie and Luka an instant dynamic duo? And what if they decide to stand strong and not move him? Does he force himself out? Does he sit?

At least Kyrie is consistent, he’s never boring.

News
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
