LA Dodger Rookies a Big Reason They’re Back in First Place in the NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers promised there would be an influx of youth to the roster this season. And true to his word, Andrew Friedman has promoted six rookies already in 2023. And much to his delight, the rookies have delivered.

Many fans took the “sky is falling” attitude when LA built its 2023 roster. But as of the second week of May, the Dodgers are in a familiar spot, leading the National League West.

James Outman

Outman has been the Dodgers best rookie performer since…Cody Bellinger who is doing good things again with the Chicago Cubs. Entering Monday’s action, Outman is hitting .274 with eight homeruns, 23 RBI’s, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases, and an OPS of .951. He also has four outfield assists and is gaining a reputation as a clutch player:

If James Outman isn’t your Rookie of the Year favorite you don’t know ball pic.twitter.com/et2388zJYl — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 8, 2023

Outman is also the current favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award at BetOnline with odds of +150.

Miguel Vargas

After Outman was named NL Rookie of the Month in April, Vargas started May with a homer, three doubles and a single in his first 11 AB’s

Miguel Vargas Homer pic.twitter.com/nevn3Q8X1I — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) September 25, 2022

Heading into Monday night’s action, Vargas’ bat continues to show signs of life. He’s hitting .221 (23 for 104) with two homeruns, 15 RBI and an OBP/OPS of .344/.738. Defensively Vargas has done a solid, if not spectacular job at second base.

Michael Busch

Busch was the third position player to make his big league debut. Unlike Outman and Vargas who made the opening day roster, Busch was called up when Max Muncy went out on paternity leave. He’s made a few starts at 2B and 3B but delivered a clutch pinch hit in Sunday’s series clinching win over San Diego:

MICHAEL BUSCH PUTS THE DODGERS IN FRONT WITH AN OPPOSITE FIELD BASE HIT pic.twitter.com/7246DAp3In — Jack (@MidWestLAFan) May 8, 2023

The Dodgers would go on to a 5-2, 10-inning victory. Busch in his brief time in LA is hitting .235 (4 for 17) with two RBI’s and a stolen base.

Youth Movement Pitchers

Surprisingly, the Dodgers rookie hurlers haven’t fared as well in 2023.

Ryan Pepiot began the season as the fifth starter but was hurt (oblique strain) before he could make his start. The Dodgers were originally optimistic Pepiot would recover quickly, but he was recently moved to the 60-day IL, which means he has a long rehab process to go.

Michael Grove was then given the Gonsolin/Pepiot spot in the rotation but he was mostly ineffective in four starts. The righthander went 0-1 with an ERA of 8.44 and a WHIP of 1.750 with 14/7 strikeouts to walks ratio. Grove suffered a groin injury in his final start against the Cubs and is still on the injured list.

Gavin Stone was the final young arm to make his MLB debut. He started on May 3 against the Phillies:

Gavin Stone's first career strikeout! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/DTMTx9jzLO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 3, 2023

Stone worked four innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits. He walked two, struck out one, got a no-decision and escaped the start without an injury. Stone is expected to return to the big league roster at some point in the season.

It’s not Miller time, yet.

The Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller, has been hampered by shoulder soreness this season. He’s appeared in just two games for Double A Tulsa, posting an ERA of 7.20 after allowing four runs in five innings of work.

Still the Dodgers remain high on the 23-year old flamethrower:

No. 2 @Dodgers prospect Bobby Miller is on track to make his MLB debut in 2023. He's one of 30 prospects we're excited to see in the Show next year: https://t.co/5fIyeqmBoi pic.twitter.com/ZjH37vqtFs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 31, 2022

Catcher Diego Cartaya is the #1 prospect in the Dodgers system. But he is also struggling in Tulsa. The 21 year old backstop is hitting just .179 (12 for 71) with two homers, 11 RBI’s and 25 strikeouts.