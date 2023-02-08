He truly is the King of scoring in the NBA.

LeBron James scored 38 points to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as the Lakers dropped a 133-130 decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles.

James milestone moment came on a 21-foot jumper with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter as he reached 38,388 points in his career

HISTORY. With this bucket, LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/N6V5RxPe6r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

James accomplished the feat in the 1,410th game of his career, some 150 games less than Abdul-Jabbar needed to break Wilt Chamberlain’s then record of 31,419 on April 5, 1984. That was about nine months before James was born.

James is a four-time MVP and NBA Champion and at the age of 38 is averaging over 30 points per game in his 20th NBA season. Since celebrating his last birthday he’s averaging 33.7 points per contest.

It was the hottest ticket in sports and a slew of celebrities like Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher, Andy Garcia and countless others were on hand. Dozens of basketball greats also turned out, including Laker great James Worthy and James former teammate Dwyane Wade.

What’s Next for LeBron and the Lakers

But after the celebration is over and the page is turned, James and the Lakers still face the reality of the day.

Los Angeles is five games under . 500 (25-30) ,in 13th place in the Western Conference and a longshot to make the playoffs.

As good a player as James is, his player personnel decisions have been equally bad. He pushed owner Jeanie Buss and General Manager Rob Pelinka to acquire Russell Westbrook two seasons ago.

But Westbrook and his $43 million dollar per year salary has been a drag on the Lakers, resulting in a mediocre product and an inability to improve the roster because of salary cap implications.

Trade Deadline

The Lakers are still expected to make a move or two before Thursday’s trade deadline. However there is no one player or players who can alter the trajectory of the team. James wanted Kyrie Irving but thankfully the Nets weren’t interested in sending him to LA..

James has his record but the Lakers are wasting his greatness. Don’t be surprised if it’s LeBron James who is traded this summer.

