Logan Paul, KSI To Fight In Double Main Event On October 14

Logan Paul and KSI will return to boxing on October 14 in Manchester, England. Paul and KSI will not fight each other. Instead, they will compete in separate fights in a double main event. KSI and Paul announced the news on their social media accounts.

The PRIME card is here! We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV. Opponents will be announced soon. October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester pic.twitter.com/0AdY7Vkxtf — ksi (@KSI) July 28, 2023

The event is billed as “The PRIME Card” because of their partnership with Prime sports drink.

Paul has not boxed since his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. Paul has only one pro fight under his belt, a split-decision loss to KSI in 2019.

KSI last boxed in May 2023 against Joe Fournier. The fight was ruled a no-contest after KSI knocked out Fournier, but the decision was later ruled a no-contest after replay showed the knockout came via KSI’s elbow.

KSI is 3-0 with 1 NC in exhibition matches and 1-0 in professional matches, with his lone win coming over Paul in 2019.

KSI and Paul fought an amateur bou in 2018, which ended in a majority draw.

Logan Paul Is Excited To Return To Boxing

In recent years, Paul has been competing in the WWE part-time. Paul has excelled in his short time with the company, and the 26-year-old is set to face Ricochet on August 5 at Summerslam.

Although Paul will not reveal his opponent yet, he’s excited to box in October.

“I’m f—ing pumped, man,” Paul told ESPN via Marc Raimondi. “It’s been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I’ve kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don’t train wrestling. I train boxing. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it’s not like I’m doing WWE training. I’ve been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I’m so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport.”

