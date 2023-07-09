Sometimes you just tip your cap. Blake Snell’s 11 K’s in 6 innings were a result of his great stuff.

But it’s also the culmination of bad approach, which will never beat great stuff. I could do without Starling Marte swinging at everything like he’s a beer league softball player with dinner reservations.

Could also do without them swinging at everything Nick Martinez throws, as I don’t think he’s thrown a strike in two days.

Also, someone should tell Pete Alonso that the Home Run Derby doesn’t start until Monday. Once Josh Hader realized that Alonso was gearing up for a 103 mph fastball from him and was going to try to hit it all the way to Seattle, the at-bat was over because he wasn’t seeing a fastball.

Gotta win Sunday. Going into the All Star break winning six out of seven is infinitely better than going into the All Star break losing two in a row to your disappointment counterparts.

Today’s Hate List

Joe Musgrove and his shiny ears.

And DJ Reyburn’s strike zone