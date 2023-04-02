Mark Canha’s Personal Journey

There’s nothing to worry about with Mark Canha.

I say that because someone expressed to me a little worry upon learning that Canha was the Mets’ starting left fielder at this point in time. I don’t quite understand it. Canha isn’t a superstar by any means, but he gives you good production, he gets big hits, he doesn’t kill you in the field, and he’s proven that getting hit by pitches can be sustainable (28 last season, 27 in ’21).

But today against the Marlins, he took it to another level. going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI, and a dagger that Steve Buckhantz would have been proud of, a solo HR in the 7th inning to help propel the Mets to a 6-2 victory over the Marlins to get back on the good side of .500 in this early stage of the season. After the game, Canha cited “personal adjustments” to Gelbs that he wouldn’t get into. Whatever it is, I hope he sticks with it so people can stop worrying.

Tylor Megill’s first start of the year was a shaky one. He lasted five innings, giving up six hits and two walks. After Nick Fortes’ bomb in the second inning gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead, I held out little hope that he would go that long. But he settled in, slogged through it, and got bailed out of a few jams by his defense … including but not exclusive to the ground ball to deep short with runners on 2nd and 3rd with two outs to preserve a two run lead.

FRANCISCO LINDOR SAVES A RUN! pic.twitter.com/ivBX3M7uxj — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2023

Thankfully, the remade bullpen was outstanding in support of Megill. Danny Santana had a perfect inning in his Mets debut. Drew Smith and Brooks Raley combined to take care of the 7th. Adam Ottavino made his 2023 debut and had a little trouble in the 8th but wriggled out of it. And David Robertson had an ocran 9th to finish it off.

A pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning in Danny Santana's Mets debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Vq1KVzLYt — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2023

Offensively, the Mets shined when they had to. They were a little overanxious against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who couldn’t find the plate with a knife and a fork. Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Lindor were chasing pitches when it was obvious that Cabrera’s changeup (which seemed to be all that he threw) was going all over the place, and it cost them a couple of rallies. But Omar Narvaez drove home Canha twice with a sac fly and a single and went 2-or-4 overall. Pete Alonso reached base four times (should have been five but I’ll get to that), and Starling Marte provided insurance off the bench with an RBI double.

Jeff McNeil’s pop fly double in the 5th was the turning point with the score tied 2-2. Jean Segura (who made an unreal leaping catch earlier in the game), Joey Wendle, and Bryan De La Cruz provided the Bermuda Triangle points for the ball to fall in. That was quickly followed by an RBI double by Alonso and an RBI single by Canha to put the Mets up for good to set up the great effort by the bullpen.

***

I love Eduardo Escobar. I love what he brings to a clubhouse. Conversely, I agree with Brett Baty being sent down to Syracuse to start the season. These prospects should have enough time in the minors to bore them with minor league pitching. To me, once that happens, they’re ready.

But if Brett Baty is going to continue hitting two home runs a game and play good defense, and if Escobar’s batting average is going to be a bingo number too much longer, then I worry for the Escobar’s front door, because there are going to be many wolves surrounding it. You probably already know who those wolves are.

BRETT BATY GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/8OGOIv3hVP — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 1, 2023

I still believe though that Escobar’s clubhouse influence will mean that he won’t be the first player to go when Baty is ready.

***

The game also provided a glimpse as to why Gary, Keith and Ron are the best in the business, and why we should treasure what might be the last few seasons we get them together. In the second inning, Darling was going through a solliloquy as to why Cabrera shouldn’t be throwing 3-1 changeups. The camera went on the booth to feature Ronnie’s discussion about pitch sequencing for young pitching, and I’m thinking how happy I was to see the booth really sink their teeth into the nuances of the game. With these faster games, those are the moments that might be lost for broadcasters, and Ronnie taking an opportunity to really get into that. Then I wondered: could they still do this, and the witty banter?

Keith answered my question withint a second.

Ron brought his "backstage pass" to the booth today 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0HFrpaRLk — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2023

Appreciate them while you can.

Today’s Hate List

This one is easy.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If you’re going to have replay, then it helps to actually have somone watch the replay.

Pete Alonso was called out at first base. The Mets challenged and the call was upheld, despite Garrett Cooper not touching first base. pic.twitter.com/Rz6O08GflQ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2023

The replay booth somehow concluded, according to the broadcast, that there was no angle that they saw that conclusively showed that Pete Alonso was safe.

Pete Alonso was called out on this play after replay 😬 pic.twitter.com/uwu9YEAxey — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 1, 2023

I stare at a computer 12 hours a day. I probably need glasses. I get headaches every once in a while because of my eyesight …

AND I SAW LIVE THAT GARRETT COOPER’S FOOT WAS OFF THE DAMN BAG!!!!! I DIDN’T NEED THE REPLAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Originally, Alonso was called out here. The Mets challenged, the replay guys in NYC saw this camera angle and STILL said Alonso was out?! How? pic.twitter.com/yt1exjJxln — Douglas (2-1) (@MetsDougout) April 1, 2023

WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F*** ARE WE DOING HERE?????????

I have a friend who uses a phrase when talking about umpires: “Incompetent, corrupt, or both.” To be honest, I’ve always leaned towards “incompetent.” But after seeing this, for the first time I’m open to “corrupt.” “Laziness” at the very least. Or maybe the replay crews were binge watching Yellowstone or something.

To quote an unidentified 1987 Met: “Are we trying?”