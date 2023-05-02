News

Miami Heat Hope to have Jimmy Butler for Game 2 of NBA Playoff Series vs. NY Knicks

Bob Harvey
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks resume their second-round NBA playoff series in the Big Apple on Tuesday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden where the Knicks are -6.5 point favorites with the total at 206.5.  The status of two key players—Jimmy Butler and Julius Randall– is in doubt and might not be decided until just before tip-off.

It makes it problematic to predict what will happen when the Heat try for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Miami Heat (50-40, 1-0, #8 seed)

Butler is Miami’s most important player, scoring 56 and 42 points in the final two games of their first-round series, when the Heat knocked off Milwaukee to become the sixth No. 8 to beat a No. 1 seed in NBA history.

But Butler rolled his ankle with 5:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

He stayed in the game and finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to go along with two steals. Butler is now averaging 35.5 points per game in the playoffs:

New York Knicks (51-37, 0-1, 5th seed)

While Butler was able to finish Game 1, New York’s Julius Randle was unable to start it due to a sprained left ankle. He aggravated the injury in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Randle boasted team-best averages in points (25.1) and rebounds (10.0) to go along with 4.1 assists in the regular season.

The Knicks only watched film on Monday, so there was no chance for him to get on the practice court and test the ankle.

RJ Barrett, who finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, led the Knicks in Game 1:

Jalen Brunson, who averaged 24.0 points per game in the first round, finished with 25. He was also representative of a tough day from beyond the arc for the Knicks going 0-7. Barrett was 1-5 and Hart 0-4 from downtown. The Knicks shot just 20.6 percent from 3-point range (7-for-34) on Sunday and were outscored 39-21 from beyond the arc. They also misfired on eight of 20 free-throw attempts.

The Knicks responded from their loss in Game 2 to the Cavaliers by winning three straight to take the series, so they’re not overly concerned heading into Game 2.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
