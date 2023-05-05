Mikal Bridges was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets on February 9, 2023, in the trade for Kevin Durant.

The Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round in four games.

Bridges is now listing his Parade Valley mansion up for sale for $7 million.

He bought his mansion for $6 million in 2021, one month after signing a $90 million extension with the Suns.

Below are details on the mansion Bridges listed for sale.

Details On Mikal Bridges’ Paradise Valley Mansion

With Mikal Bridges no longer with the Phoenix Suns, he is listing his Arizona mansion for sale.

The house is 7,000 square ft.

5 bedrooms

6 ½ bathrooms

Pool

Hot tub

The mansion has five bedrooms, 6 ½ bathrooms, a pool, and a hot tub.

His mansion was built in 2020 and is the epitome of modern wealth.

It is sitting over an acre of land.

Bridges’ home offers 7,019 sq/ft with 5,770 in the main house, 379 in the casita, and 870 in the fully appointed pool house.

The main home has four bedrooms, all ensuite, an office, a powder room, and a 4 car-gated garage.

The casita has a full bedroom and bathroom.

His pool house has two lounge areas and a full bath.

The great room features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and two large glass sliders that lead to multiple covered patios.

The spacious master suite offers a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower, a huge walk-in closet with a washer and dryer, two water closets, and a hidden outdoor retreat with an outdoor shower and private hot tub.

An entertainer’s dream, the mansion has an incredible pool house perfect for a game room and/or gym, opening up to a resort-style backyard that provides the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining, complete with an oversized pool, lush landscaping, and a large covered patio with a built-in barbecue.

Mikal Bridges’ mansion is one of a kind and will provide the new homeowner with a luxury lifestyle.