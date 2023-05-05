News

Mikal Bridges Puts 7,000 Square Ft. Arizona Home For Sale At $7 Million

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets on February 9, 2023, in the trade for Kevin Durant.

The Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round in four games.

Bridges is now listing his Parade Valley mansion up for sale for $7 million.

He bought his mansion for $6 million in 2021, one month after signing a $90 million extension with the Suns.

Below are details on the mansion Bridges listed for sale.

Details On Mikal Bridges’ Paradise Valley Mansion

With Mikal Bridges no longer with the Phoenix Suns, he is listing his Arizona mansion for sale.

The house is 7,000 square ft.

  • 5 bedrooms
  • 6 ½ bathrooms
  • Pool
  • Hot tub

The mansion has five bedrooms, 6 ½ bathrooms, a pool, and a hot tub.

His mansion was built in 2020 and is the epitome of modern wealth.

It is sitting over an acre of land.

Bridges’ home offers 7,019 sq/ft with 5,770 in the main house, 379 in the casita, and 870 in the fully appointed pool house.

The main home has four bedrooms, all ensuite, an office, a powder room, and a 4 car-gated garage.

The casita has a full bedroom and bathroom.

His pool house has two lounge areas and a full bath.

The great room features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and two large glass sliders that lead to multiple covered patios.

The spacious master suite offers a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower, a huge walk-in closet with a washer and dryer, two water closets, and a hidden outdoor retreat with an outdoor shower and private hot tub.

An entertainer’s dream, the mansion has an incredible pool house perfect for a game room and/or gym, opening up to a resort-style backyard that provides the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining, complete with an oversized pool, lush landscaping, and a large covered patio with a built-in barbecue.

Mikal Bridges’ mansion is one of a kind and will provide the new homeowner with a luxury lifestyle.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder how to bet

How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Offers

Author image Lee Astley  •  May 3 2023
News
Sydney Colson
WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
News
NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top