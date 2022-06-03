Mike’s Met of the Month, May 2022: Pete Alonso

The offense was a huge factor for the New York Mets in May as a red-hot lineup helped power New York to 18 wins in 28 games. There were a lot of excellent offensive contributors, including Luis Guillorme, who hit .414 for the month, while Starling Marte (.304/4 HR/16 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (.311/2/17) also delivered a ton of production. The biggest catalyst for the Mets’ lineup in May was first baseman Pete Alonso, making him a strong choice for the Met of the Month honors in May.

After a solid start to the season in April, Alonso caught fire in May, hitting .315 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. The power figures were tremendous and pushed Alonso towards the major league lead in RBIs, putting him on pace to drive in nearly 150 runs this season. That kind of output would shatter the Mets’ team record for most RBIs in a single season, which was first set at 124 by Mike Piazza in 1999 and matched by David Wright in 2008.

Alonso fell four RBI short of that total during his 2019 Rookie of the Year campaign but is now on pace to set that record. This May could be a very historic month for Alonso, who could use this 28-game stretch to propel himself into his first All-Star Game start and become the first MVP in the history of the franchise.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: Tylor Megill