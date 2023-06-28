Miki Sudo is an American competitive eater.

She is currently third in the world with Major League Eating as of 2022 but is ranked first among female competitors.

Sudo entered the eating circuit in 2013, winning a pho eating contest.

She missed the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest because she was pregnant.

Below, we will take a look at Miki Sudo’s net worth, husband, stats & records, and more.

Miki Sudo Net Worth

Miki Sudo has been a successful competitive eater, which has allowed her to amass an extensive net worth.

While the exact number is unclear, her net worth is said to be anywhere between $500,000 and $ 1 million.

This estimate comes from career earnings and sponsorship deals.

Sudo’s net worth also comes from her successful social media platforms.

Miki Sudo’s Husband

When Sudo is not training, she can often be found spending time with her husband, Nick Wehry, and their 1-year-old son.

Wehry is also a competitive eater and ranked fourth in the world in Major League Eating.

He holds the record for eating the most hard-boiled eggs, which is 50 in 3:02 minutes.

Sudo and Wehry are known for their YouTube channel, The Hungry Couple, which has over 46,000 subscribers.

Hot Dog Records

Miki Sudo has been very impressive.

She finished first in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from 2014-2020 and 2022.

The female’s number one ranked eater will enter the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and will look to finish first once again.

Age, Weight, & Ethnicity

Miki Sudo is 37 years old and weighs 125 lbs.

She was born to a European American mother and a Japanese father.

At the age of five, she moved to Japan with her family and lived there for seven years before returning to the United States.

Miki Sudo Total Hot Dogs At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023

Her total hot dogs is set at 43.5, according to BetOnline.

Under 43.5 Hot Dogs (-130)

Over 43.5 Hot Dogs (-110)

Here are her results from 2014-2020 and 2022.

2014: 34 Hot Dogs

2015: 38 Hot Dogs

2016: 38.5 Hot Dogs

2017: 41 Hot Dogs

2018: 37 Hot Dogs

2019: 31 Hot Dogs

2020: 48.5 Hot Dogs

2022: 40 Hot Dogs

She has gone under 43.5 hot dogs in seven of her last eight contests.

The total seems a bit high and based on previous results, the under 43.5 hot dogs is the better bet.