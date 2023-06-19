One area where the New York Mets desperately need to find more options in the near future is in the outfield. Dealing away Jarred Kelenic and Pete Crow-Armstrong has removed two of the best outfield prospects from the minor league system and the best outfielder left, Alex Ramirez, is likely still a few years away from contributing at the big league level. One guy who could beat Ramirez to the majors is Matt Rudick, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

Rudick, the Mets’ 13th-round pick in 2021 out of San Diego State, isn’t a notable name to prospect watchers due to the fact he is already 24 years old. That experience may limit the potential upside for Rudick, but there is no reason to believe he still can’t be a viable big-league contributor. Rudick is having a breakthrough year for AA Binghamton, batting .294 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs in 57 games for the Rumble Ponies, contributing an outstanding .927 OPS in 197 at-bats.

The power is certainly a pleasant surprise for Rudick, who was largely a contact hitter throughout his college career and in the minors prior to this season. Rudick’s strong eye at the plate has helped him rack up 45 walks and his solid speed has contributed to 12 stolen bases this season. There isn’t enough speed for Rudick to stand out as a big-league option in center field, making a corner his likely path to the majors, and the improved power display certainly aids his chances of making the club.

The lefty-hitting Rudick could factor into the Mets’ future plans as a fourth outfielder, which they desperately need since they have had to fill this role via free agency the past few seasons. Rudick could force his way to AAA Syracuse if he keeps up his hot hitting, leaving him just one step away from the majors in the event of an injury. There are other outfield options at Syracuse Rudick would have to contend with, including Ronny Mauricio, but he has made himself a player to watch with his strong performance to begin the 2023 campaign.