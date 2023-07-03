Mets

Minor League Mondays: Mike Vasil Set To Represent The Mets In Futures Game

Author image
Mike Phillips
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mike Vasil, New York Mets

The first half is almost complete and that means we’re just over a week away from the All-Star festivities in Seattle. The first event on the docket is the All-Star Futures Game, where some of baseball’s best prospects take center stage on Sunday night. The New York Mets have had plenty of future stars participate in this game over the years, including current catcher Francisco Alvarez and center fielder Brandon Nimmo, but they do have just one player set to participate in the festivities on Sunday. That representative is starting pitcher Mike Vasil, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

Things have only improved for Vasil since the last time we checked in on him as he earned a promotion to AAA Syracuse. The move to the highest level of minor league pitching has been challenging for Vasil, who has a 10.24 ERA over his first three starts with Syracuse, but he should have plenty of time to learn how to pitch at this level before competing for a spot in the majors.

The Futures Game assignment shows that baseball people think highly of Vasil, who is quickly assuming the mantle of the Mets’ top pitching prospect. With a few rotation questions after this season, the Mets would love to see Vasil get into a groove at AAA through the rest of the season and potentially compete for a slot in the back of the rotation in spring training of 2024.

Time will tell if Vasil will actually get to pitch in the Futures Game on Sunday. Regardless of if that happens, Vasil has proven he is worthy of his selection with an outstanding first half between AA Binghamton and Syracuse.

Topics  
Mets
Author image

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets
Mark Canha, New York Mets.

A Mirage Or The Start Of A Comeback?

Author image Mike Phillips  •  15h
Mets
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets.
7/2/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  23h
Mets
Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets.
This Is What It Looks Like When Everything Comes Together
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 1 2023
Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets.
7/1/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 1 2023
Mets
Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets
New York Mets sink after disastrous June swoon
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 1 2023
Mets
David Robertson, New York Mets
Wake Me Up When June Ends
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jun 30 2023
Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets.
6/30/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jun 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top