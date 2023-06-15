Miss Dior Poured On A Skunk

I’m tired. This team exhausts me.

It looks like nothing but peaches and cream (and bubble gum) in the screen shot above, as Brandon Nimmo’s walk off hit in the 10th inning saved the Mets from a sweep at the hands of the Yankees while also saving the Mets from … himself.

After Nimmo’s drop of an Anthony Volpe “double” led to the winning run on Tuesday, Nimmo made a baserunning blunder in the bottom of the 7th that almost cost the Mets this game as well:

Mets tie it but Nimmo is thrown out at second (pending replay) pic.twitter.com/POPdvn9iom — Shea Station (@shea_station) June 15, 2023

Of course, he was far from the only Met to try to throw the game away. After Justin Verlander pitched six really strong innings, Jeff Brigham came in for the top of the 7th and ruined Verlander’s outing by giving up a run almost immediately, as Jeff McNeil’s throwing error (exascerbated by the fact that Mark Vientos doesn’t know how to stretch at first base) scored the go ahead run. Then Brooks Raley came in and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole second, went to third on and error, then stole home as nobody bothered to warn Raley.

Then came Nimmo’s snafu in the bottom of the 7th as Starling Marte tied the game with a base hit. Thank goodness the bullpen, including Dominic Leone’s strong inning in teh 10th set Nimmo up to be the great redeemer:

Hell, even on that play Eduardo Escobar was somehow almost thrown out at second because he was tagging up on the play instead of going halfway. Jake Bauers gave up on the ball after it went off the wall. And Escobar still almost got thrown out at home. A stronger throw and Timo Perez would have been able to leave the house again.

But all is well tonight, or as well as it could be considering that the Mets are four games under .500 and playing in a matter that would cause Daniel Murphy to lament a lack of fundamentals. It still smells like Miss Dior was poured all over a skunk.

Today’s Hate List

Domingo German Jimmy Cordero Rob Marinaccio Clay Holmes Deivi Garcia