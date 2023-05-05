News

Molly Qerim Mistakenly Announces J.J. Watt As New Co-Host Of The Pat McAfee Show

jamesboutros
J.J. Watt

Molly Qerim is the host of ESPN’s flagship show First Take alongside Stephan A Smith.

It is one of the most-watched shows on ESPN.

J.J. Watt had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL and appeared on the debate show.

Pat McAfee is having a ton of success on the Pat McAfee Show and is having a lot of success after his NFL career.

McAfee also appears in WWE and various ESPN college shows.

The Pat McAfee show is looking for a co-host.

Read below to see Molly Qerim mistakenly naming J.J. Watt as the new co-host of the Pat McAfee Show live on First Take.

Molly Qerim Mistakenly Names J.J. Watt As New Co-Host Of The Pat McAfee Show

During the live sports debate show, Molly Qerim mistakenly announced J.J. Watt as the new co-host of The Pat McAfee Show.

Before Watt could say anything, Stephan A Smith quickly congratulated Watt.

Watt not knowing any information quickly shot down Qerim’s announcement.

Molly shocked said, “This was what I was told.”

J.J. jokingly said afterward “This is great for television.”

Molly also jokingly said, “That’s an awkward moment.”

Stephan A Smith and Mad Dog Russo started to laugh after J.J. shot down the idea he was the new co-host.

Molly would later ask J.J. if he would be interested in the gig.

J.J. replied, “There’s a number. There’s a number that can make that happen. I am open to discussion but no Pat’s a great friend, he’s been awesome to me for a long time”.

It was a funny moment but J.J. Watt will not be co-hosting the Pat McAfee Show.

News
jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
jamesboutros

