My Favorite Playlist

I can’t give you anymore platitudes about Jacob deGrom. So after his seven inning outing against the best team in baseball where he gave up three hits, one walk, struck out nine, and gave up only a home run to Mookie Betts, I’ll let Mookie do it for me:

Reporter “Does anybody compare to him, you feel like he’s the best.”

Mookie “I don’t think anybody does. The stats kinda say that as well.”

And Mookie hit a home run off him!

But even the best needs a little help at points. He got it in the third on a two run HR by Starling Marte off a 78 mph something or other from Tyler Anderson. He also got some help in the 7th inning from the ghost of Endy Chavez:

There was a lot of mojo on that play. In addition to the mojo from Endy (who despite his ghost taking hold of Nimmo on that play is actually still alive), there was mojo broken from people who said that Nimmo couldn’t play center field (that probably includes me), and mojo broken on the person of Justin Turner as that catch told Justin the he can’t hurt us anymore. Not this year, anyway.

He also got help from Adam Ottavino, who avenged the Betts home run by striking him out on a masterful sequence and a nasty slider to finish him, and then came the moment we were all waiting for … TIMMY TRUMPET LIVE!!!

You know that Edwin Diaz is going to blow a save one of these days. First and foremost, I hope it doesn’t happen during the playoffs. But a close second, was REALLY hoping that it wouldn’t be tonight. I know mojo, and I know superstitious Mets fans. If Diaz blew that save tonight, poor Timmy wouldn’t have heard the end of it in New York … ever!

But Diaz was filthy, and ended the Dodgers on nine pitches. Timmy Trumpet is now ensconced in the Met Music Playlist forever, right along side Jane Jarvis, the Curly Shuffle, the Baha Men, and Bachman Turner Overdrive. From transistors to Em Pee Fours, the playlists will sound forever. The Mets have put together a phenomenal season of incredible performances potmarked by a celebration of oldies but goodies. They have the soundtrack to match.

Rock on, boys.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Jeff Wilpon
  2. Chase Utley
  3. John Rocker
  4. Larry Jones
  5. Hanley Ramirez
Mets
