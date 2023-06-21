Selecting in the top two of the NBA Draft is a time for team executives to interject hope within their fanbases.

During the annual build-up to draft night, franchises promote the right selection will eventually lead them to the league’s upper echelon.

Like the way the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets are marketing their top two picks Thursday.

Pick the wrong player, however, and teams could languish for years.

Like the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons following massive misfires.

NBA Draft Throwback Thursday: In 2001, Washington saw potential in this guy below and drafted him first overall. Don’t ask us why 🙄…but here’s Kwame Brown. #NBADraft #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/homNe5Cy5J — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) June 20, 2019

Kwame Brown, No. 1 Overall by Washington Wizards in 2001

Drafted by Michael Jordan, Brown was the first high school player to go first overall. At 6-foot-11, Brown could run and handle the basketball like a guard and seemed like he would be able to score in the post at will.

Red flags over his maturity were present and within a short time, they became evident. Brown often caused locker-room friction with teammates and coaches.

Brown’s work ethic was a problem that dogged him consistently. Sure, he hung around the league for 13 seasons, but he never met his potential, averaging 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 607 career games.

In turn, the rebuilding Wizards only made the playoffs once in Brown’s four seasons with the franchise. Since the ill-fated selection, the Wizards have failed to advance beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jordan also missed out on landing Pau Gasol, a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who averaged 17 points in 1,226 career outings. The pick hastened Jordan’s exit as a minority owner and director of basketball operations.

Carmelo Anthony said Detroit promised to select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. The Pistons took Darko Miličić. Imagine this starting 5:

◻️Chauncey Billups

◻️Rip Hamilton

◻️Carmelo Anthony

◻️Tayshaun Prince

◻️Ben Wallace 🎥 @shobasketballpic.twitter.com/5DuzS5TLeo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 17, 2021

Darko Milicic, No. 2 Overall by Detroit Pistons in 2003

The Pistons were in a unique situation. They had a loaded, but aging lineup, and an opportunity to interject a talented rookie into the mix without having to be an immediate roster cornerstone.

After reportedly telling Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony that he was the player they were targeting, general manager Joe Dumars selected Milicic instead.

Oops.

His skill as a post scorer, passer and defender failed to materialize in the NBA, posting 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists throughout his 468-game career.

Milicic earned and NBA title ring his rookie season, but it soon became apparent that Dumars erred. Milicic lasted just 96 appearances, including two starts, with the franchise.

The Pistons’ veteran-laden club continued to contend the next four seasons, but without younger talent to restock the roster, the successful era ended with a thud. Since 2007-08, the Pistons have qualified for the postseason just four times and dropped 15 consecutive playoff games.

Meanwhile, Anthony, the 2012-13 scoring champion, earned 10 all-star appearances and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Dumars also missed out on Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade.

Double oops.

