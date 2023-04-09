News

Is New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones is on the Trading Block?

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
021056ac622b1c3bce6cfaa61701400c (1)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds himself in the rumor mill once again, albeit with conflicting reports emerging about the former Alabama QB being offered to multiple teams.  

According to multiple sources Head Coach Bill Belichick has offered Jones to at least four teams: the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

The 24-year old Jones finished second in balloting for the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 picks. Here was his first TD of the season:

After being named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, Jones struggled this past fall. His second NFL season saw the quarterback experience significant regression in completion percentage, yards per passing attempt and quarterback rating.

And he was benched for Bailey Zappe during the 2022 season:

If Belichick was willing to basically tell Tom Brady to take a hike when he thought the future Hall of Famer’s game was done, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see him deal Jones.

Belichick has his reasons

It would seem there are things about Jones that bother Belichick—a lot. But is enough to trade him?

Maybe, just maybe, Belichick his decided two years into his NFL career that Jones simply isn’t that good. But, if Belichick is reportedly and supposedly shopping Jones due to other factors such as the way he handled the horrific situation his coach put him in last season in New England, then it’s a completely different story. If Jones made “an enemy” of Belichick through his on-field outbursts and questioning of the coaching staff last season, then that’s a big problem.

Is trouble brewing between the coach and owner?

Beyond what a trade would mean for the Patriots on the field, it will be fascinating on another level. To watch this situation evolve as a barometer for where things stand between Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft who is a fan of Jones.

Despite taking a sizable step back in 2022, Jones appears to still have support from THE most important member of the New England franchise.

IF Jones returns, he’ll have a better supporting cast. The Patriots added two talented pass-catchers (JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki), a running back (James Robinson) and a pair of veteran offensive linemen (Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff) in free agency this offseason but also lost their No. 1 wideout in Jakobi Meyers. Considering the bar is already pretty low — New England ranked 26th in yards per game last season as one of the league’s least explosive offenses — the team should target another dynamic receiver via trade or the 2023 NFL Draft.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year

Author image Colin Lynch  •  18h
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Suni Lee 2
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark
Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 3 2023
News
d72e7-april-fools-day08
2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683
Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top