New York Mets’ 2023 schedule is released

There is still plenty of work for the New York Mets to do this season but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2023. Major League Baseball officially released the 2023 regular season schedule yesterday and it has a brand new format featuring games against all 30 teams for the first time in the history of the league.
The new format reduces the number of divisional games from 19 to 13 per opponent for a total of 52 games. Non-divisional opponents in the same league will play a total of 64 games against each other, with 32 home and 32 away. These will consist of six-game season series between six teams in your league and a seven-game season series with the other four teams. Last up is interleague play, which will expand from its current 20 games to 46. Teams with a natural rival will play four games against them, two home and two away, while splitting the other 42 games into seven home and road series of three games each against the other 14 interleague opponents.
Here’s an overview of the 2023 Mets schedule before we dive into specifics.
Schedule Notes:
The Mets will begin the season on Thursday, March 30 in Miami for the first of four games against the Marlins. The season-opening seven-game road trip will also include a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Mets’ home opener comes on Thursday, April 6, also against the Marlins. The opening homestand features a three-game set against Miami and three against the San Diego Padres.
The Mets’ longest road trip of the season comes in April as they have a 10-game West Coast swing from April 14-24 that includes series against the Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
The Mets have two separate nine-game home stands in the second half of the season, from August -16 (against the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates) and from August 25-September 3 (against the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners out of the American League West).
The Mets will be on the road for Independence Day in Arizona. They are off on both Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The 2022 Subway Series will be held at Citi Field on June 13th and 14th and at Yankee Stadium on July 25th and 26th.
The Mets will welcome Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Toronto, the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas, and Seattle to Citi Field for interleague matchups.
The Mets will end the regular season with a six-game homestand against the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, with the final game of the regular season scheduled against Philadephia on October 1 at Citi Field.