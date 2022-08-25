New York Mets’ 2023 schedule is released

There is still plenty of work for the New York Mets to do this season but it’s never too early to look ahead to 2023. Major League Baseball officially released the 2023 regular season schedule yesterday and it has a brand new format featuring games against all 30 teams for the first time in the history of the league.

The new format reduces the number of divisional games from 19 to 13 per opponent for a total of 52 games. Non-divisional opponents in the same league will play a total of 64 games against each other, with 32 home and 32 away. These will consist of six-game season series between six teams in your league and a seven-game season series with the other four teams. Last up is interleague play, which will expand from its current 20 games to 46. Teams with a natural rival will play four games against them, two home and two away, while splitting the other 42 games into seven home and road series of three games each against the other 14 interleague opponents.

Here’s an overview of the 2023 Mets schedule before we dive into specifics.

Full 2023 Schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/jwogH6gWhD — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2022

Schedule Notes: