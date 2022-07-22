New York Mets Second Half Preview: Five Key Questions

The second half is set to begin tonight for the New York Mets, who have 69 games left in the regular season. The first half went about as well as one could have possibly imagined in New York with the Mets managing to build a 58-35 record without seeing Jacob deGrom at all and only getting 11 starts out of Max Scherzer. Before the Mets resume their season, let’s take a look at five key questions the team will have to answer over the last few months of the 2022 campaign.

1. How effective will Jacob deGrom be?

It looks like deGrom’s return is finally going to happen but it is important to remember that it has been over a full year since he faced big league hitters. Strong performances in minor league rehab starts are encouraging but deGrom’s health is far from a given. If the Mets can get a healthy second half of strong performance out of their ace, their chances of winning the National League East will skyrocket.

2. How will the Mets address their bullpen?

The biggest need area on the team is the bullpen, which has little dependability outside of Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino. The return of Trevor May should help but the Mets should be looking to add at least two relievers at the trade deadline, a righty set-up option (think David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs) and a lefty who can help Joely Rodriguez out. Don’t be shocked if the Mets also explore moving some of their excess starters, including Tylor Megill and David Peterson, to the bullpen later in the season to see if they can help there in October.

3. What bat will the Mets add at the deadline?

This question takes on increased significance in light of the Juan Soto situation but that trade seems very complex to pull off in-season. The more likely route is for the Mets to pursue a rental bat such as Washington’s Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz, Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, or Chicago’s Willson Contreras. The Mets are likely rooting for the Red Sox to fall further out of contention by the deadline to open up a few more options from Boston like J.D. Martinez. Either way, a slugger who can protect Pete Alonso from the five-hole would be a huge plus.

4. Can the Mets hold off the Atlanta Braves?

The NL East is baseball’s most competitive division as the Braves have caught fire to give the Mets a true fight. The teams still have 12 more meetings left, including nine in August, and those games will likely determine who wins the division. Missing the postseason isn’t a concern here but winning the NL East grants the winner a free pass into the National League Division Series, which is important to avoid the best-of-three Wild Card round that can be a crapshoot even with the Mets’ elite pitching.

5. Will Francisco Alvarez force his way to the majors?

Assuming the Mets don’t pull off a Soto deal, Alvarez will be the most likely prospect to debut in the second half. Team president Sandy Alderson recently indicated that the organization wants to see Alvarez continue to develop at AAA and get good results at the plate before a call-up is considered. If Alvarez gets hot for Syracuse the Mets could consider bringing him up in September to catch a game or two a week while serving as the DH to get his bat into the lineup.