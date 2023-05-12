The College Football season will gear up later this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the back-to-back reigning College Football champions.

Some College Football coaches will be on the hot seat in 2023.

Over the last several seasons, there has been plenty of movement among head coaches.

In 2023, there will be shakeups in the college ranks.

Read on to see which College Football coaches are on the hot seat in 2023.

Which College Football Head Coaches Are On The Hot Seat?

We have seen head coaches be fired each College Football season.

Several head coaches are on the hot seat in 2023.

Here are some College Football coaches who are on the hot seat.

Neal Brown, West Virginia Mountaineers

Neal Brown is entering his fifth season at West Virginia after coming over from the Troy Trojans.

He won three-straight bowl games with Troy and finished 35-16 with a 23-9 mark in conference play.

Brown has not finished with a winning record since the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, with a 6-4 record.

In 2021, the Mountaineers followed that up with a 6-7 campaign where they lost the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota.

A third straight losing season could be the end of Brown as the head coach for West Virginia.

Noah Brown is among the head coaches on the hot seat in 2023.

Dino Babers, Syracuse Orange

Dino Babers is a name that seems to always come up each offseason as a coach who is on the hot seat.

After going 5-7 in 2021, many believed that he had turned a corner.

He led Syracuse to the No. 14 ranking and a 6-0 start in 2022, then it fell apart.

Syracuse would go on to lose the next five games.

The Orange lost to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to end the 2022 campaign.

Babers is 73-65 as a head coach.

With the Orange, he is a poor 36-49 and 18-39 in ACC play.

Unless Babers can avoid another meltdown in 2023, it could be his last season with Syracuse.

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Wildcats

Pat Fitzgerald was a highly decorated player during his career at Northwestern.

Fitzgerald was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 after winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award twice each.

He was also a two-time Consensus All-American for the Wildcats.

Fitzgerald returned to the program in 2001 as an assistant and worked his way up to head coach by 2006.

His tenure spans 17 seasons with Northwestern.

During that time, he has given the Wildcats eight winning seasons and seven losing seasons.

Northwestern is just 4-20 and 2-16 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons.

He seems to avoid the hot seat with a random winning season to cool down the hot seat chatter.

Fitzgerald is 110-101 (65-76 in Big Ten) during his head coaching career.

Unless he leads Northwestern to another winning season, Pat Fitzerald will be on the hot seat in 2023.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Aggies

If there is a head coach in College living off past success, it is Jimbo Fisher.

He won a National Championship with Jameis Winston at Florida State in 2013.

Fisher has led Texas A&M to a mark of 39-21 (23-18 in SEC) during his six seasons.

As the head coach for Texas A&M, Fisher finished second in the West twice.

Texas A&M is coming off a 5-7 campaign, despite signing the best recruiting class ever in 2022.

His record with the Aggies is not troublesome, that is until you factor in his contract.

Fisher was the sixth-highest-paid coach in College Football.

It would be difficult to swallow an $86 million buyout.

Fisher is 122-44 overall as a head coach between Florida State and Texas A&M.

His record includes going 0-1 in the College Football Playoffs.

Another losing season may indeed be the final straw for Fisher and put him in the hot seat.

Jeff Hafley, Boston College Eagles

It was a long road for Jeff Hafley to finally get the opportunity to run his own program.

His stops include Albany, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Ohio State.

He also had NFL gigs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Boston College Eagles are coming off a 3-9 season.

Hafley took over the program after Boston College let Steve Addazio go.

In three seasons, the Eagles are 15-20 (9-17 in ACC) under Hafley.

Year four is a big year for his future at Boston College.

In 2020, the Eagles opted out of postseason play due to Covid-19.

The following season, Boston College earned a bowl bid in the Military Bowl but it was canceled due to Covid-19 cases in the program.

Another poor season in 2023 will put Hafley’s job in serious jeopardy.

Butch Jones, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Butch Jones returned to head coaching with Arkansas State for the 2021 season.

He was an offensive analyst for Alabama prior to that after being fired from Tennessee in 2017.

Arkansas State saw success with their head coaches in recent years.

It began with Hugh Freeze (2011), Gus Malzahn (2012), and Bryan Harsin (2013).

Following Blake Anderson’s lone losing season with the Red Wolves in 2020, Arkansas hired Jones.

In two seasons with the Red Wolves, Jones is 5-19.

Heading into 2023, another losing season could be the end of Jones being the head coach for Arkansas.

Danny Gonzales, New Mexico Lobbos

Danny Gonzales returned to his alma mater in 2020 after two seasons as the defensive coordinator with Arizona State.

He replaced former Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie after eight seasons.

In three seasons and 31 games, the Lobbos are 7-24 under Gonzales.

The last winning season for New Mexico came in 2016 when Davie led them to a 9-4 record and a New Mexico Bowl victory.

Gonzales did not expect his first chance as a head coach to go like this but another poor season could force New Mexico to look for another head coach.

Tom Allen, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana native, Tom Allen waited until 2017 to get his first chance as a head coach at the college level.

He joined Indiana as the defensive coordinator in 2016 and was named head coach in 2017 following Kevin Wilson’s resignation.

In 2019, Allen led Indiana to an 8-5 record and followed that with a 6-2 record in a shortened season due to the pandemic.

The Hoosier are just 6-18 (2-16 in Big Ten) since the end of the 2020 season.

Overall, Allen is 30-40 (17-35) in his seven seasons with Indiana.

Allen will feel the heat in 2023 if the Hoosiers finish with another losing season.