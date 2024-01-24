CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL Conference Championship expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) (O/U:44.5)

This is Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes, the likely MVP this season for a second time against a guy who has won two already.

The difference is Mahomes has Super Bowl rings, while Jackson is just trying to get there.

The Chiefs won a tough road game at Buffalo on Sunday, but the defense had some issues with the Buffalo run game.

If that’s a problem against Jackson and the Ravens, it will be a long day.

Jackson will run it, but he will hit shots off it.

Prisco thinks that the Chiefs’ defense will play better this week, which will force Jackson to win it with his legs but mostly his right arm.

He is more than capable.

As for Mahomes, he will be facing a defense that throws a lot of looks at a quarterback.

But he’s seen them all — and had success against them all. Prisco thinks he will be patient here as the Chiefs run it and he takes his shots off the run.

The Chiefs did a nice job in protection last week, which will carry over, thanks to the run game.

Look for both quarterbacks to play well, but Prisco believes the postseason experience for Mahomes will shine through.

Look for the Chiefs to advance to another Super Bowl as Mahomes has some late-game magic to win it.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 28-26 and to cover the spread.

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers(-7.0) (O/U:51.0)

The Lions come into this game facing a steep challenge against the NFC’s best team.

But the Lions have the offense to keep up with the 49ers, who should have success against the Lions’ defense.

Prisco thinks the key to beating the 49ers is to block them up front and take shots at a so-so secondary.

That’s what the Packers did last week, which is what the Lions will do in this one.

They have to stay out of third-and-long situations, which means throwing on early downs, which coordinator Ben Johnson loves to do.

Prisco thinks they will look to take advantage of a strength.

The problem is the Lions have issues on defense, especially at corner.

While Brock Purdy didn’t play that great last week, he is capable of getting hot and lighting up this Lions’ secondary.

With Christian McCaffrey good as both a runner and receiver, the Lions have to key on him.

That will open up the passing game for Purdy down the field.

Prisco thinks Brandon Aiyuk will have a big game.

This has all the makings of a shootout in Prisco’s mind.

Prisco believes Jared Goff will play well for the Lions, but in the end, it will be the 49ers heading to the Super Bowl.

It just won’t be easy.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 34-31 but Detroit to cover the spread.