NFL Conference Championship Round Weather Report: How Will The Weather Impact The Conference Championship Round?

jamesboutros
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during the

We are down to the last four teams standing in the NFL.

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in January, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In the Divisional round, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in a few games.

Neither of the two games will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL Conference Championship round weather report.

NFL Conference Championship Weather Report

In the Conference Championship, rain and cooler temperatures will impact one of the two games.

Weather will impact both one of the two matchups in the Conference Championship round.

Scroll down to see the full NFL Conference Championship round weather report.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

The weather is going to have an impact on this game.

The temperature will be about 45 degrees.

Rain is in the forecast.

There is a 60% of rain during the game.

With the weather expected to be a factor, this will help the Ravens more than the Chiefs.

In rain, teams will want to run more and the Ravens have a much better rushing attack than the Chiefs.

While Isiah Pacheco has been performing well for Kansas City, the Ravens have Lamar Jackson, who adds tremendously to Baltimore’s rushing attack.

Jackson is arguably the best mobile QB in the league and he contributes to the run game more than any QB in the NFL.

Also, the Ravens have an excellent run scheme and the Chiefs somewhat struggle to stop the run.

Baltimore is much better at stopping the run than the Chiefs are.

With the weather playing a significant role, this favors the Ravens.

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers

The weather is going to have little impact on this game.

The temperature will be about 55 degrees.

No wind or rain is in the forecast.

The weather not playing a role helps the 49ers a bit more.

Brock Purdy struggled in the rain last week.

He was off the majority of the game as he struggled with grip.

Jared Goff would struggle as well in the rain, so with the weather not impacting the game, this helps Detroit’s passing attack as well.

However, Detroit could have used a little help with some wintery weather as the 49ers have a better overall team and they could have used some help for Purdy to struggle.

Both QBs should perform fine, though Goff does tend to struggle outside of a dome.

Each team has a good rushing attack but both are good at stopping the run.

This game will be decided by which QB makes more plays and which team can win the turnover battle.

The weather will not play a role in deciding the outcome of this game.

News
jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
