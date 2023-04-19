News

NFL Draft 2023: CJ Stroud Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young Could Play Against Each Other As NFL Rookies in 2023

CJ Stroud is a QB that was under center for Ohio State.

In 2020, Stroud was a freshman at Ohio State and he was the backup QB to Justin Fields.

Following Fields’ departure in 2021 after entering the NFL Draft, Stroud was named the starting QB for Ohio State.

In the 2022 semifinals against number one Georgia, Stroud threw for 348 passing yards and four passing TDs in a 42-41 loss.

Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022.

Below, we will look at Stroud’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CJ Stroud, QB

  • College — Ohio State
  • Hometown — Inland Empire, CA
  • Class — R-Sophmore
  • Height — 6’ 3’’
  • Weight — 214 lbs
  • Arm Length — 32 5/8’’
  • Hand Size — 10”’
  • NFL Draft Projection — Top-5 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

  • Production Score — 97 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 2nd)
  • Athleticism Score — 73 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 11th)
  • Total Score — 85 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 3rd)

CJ Stroud NFL Draft Projection

CJ Stroud is one of the top QBs in the Draft.

He will go in the top five.

Here are BetOnline’s odds of where Stroud will be drafted, 

  • First overall (+700)
  • Second overall: (+275)
  • Third overall: (+200)
  • Fourth overall: (+250)

Stroud is expected to go in the first four picks.

He is favored as the third overall pick, which means the Cardinals will likely be trading back if he were to go third.

Houston has the second overall pick in the draft and desperately needs a QB.

The Texans at number two will be the most likely candidate to draft Stroud.

CJ Stroud College Football Statistics

Stroud was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

He was a sensational QB for Ohio State.

In 2021, Stroud had a 71.9 completion percentage, 4,435 passing yards, 44 passing TDs, and six interceptions. He played 12 games in 2021.

In 2022, Stroud had a 66.3 completion percentage, 3,688 passing yards, 41 passing TDs, and six interceptions. He played 13 games in 2022.

CJ Stroud 40-Time & Bench Press

Stroud did not do a 40-Time or bench press but he was extremely impressive throwing the ball at the NFL Combine.

He has an excellent arm and showcased it for all the scouts.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah called it “one of the best throwing sessions” he’d ever seen at the combine.

CJ Stroud Strengths & Weaknesses

CJ Stroud is one of the top QBs in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the quarterback.

Strengths: 

  • Does not hesitate to attack with his throws
  • Has the arm strength to throw it deep toward the sideline with accuracy
  • Played the best game of his career in the College Football semifinals against Georgia
  • The most naturally accurate top-tier QB in the 2023 draft class
  • Ability to go through progressions
  • Maturity

Weaknesses: 

  • Hesitates to use his legs
  • Labors to get squared to target when rolling out
  • Needs to play with better recognition and respect for Safeties
  • Interceptions arise when he refuses to come off the primary receiver
