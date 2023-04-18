NFL Draft 2023: Jalen Carter Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Jalen Carter is a defensive tackle that played for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Carter was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carter for his involvement in an accident that resulted in the deaths of University of Georgia staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy and football player Devin Alex Willock.

This makes drafting Carter riskier.

Carter is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL Draft.

Below, we will take a look at Carter’s prospect profile, his draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jalen Carter, DT

College — Georgia

Hometown — Apopka, FL

Class — Junior

Height — 6’ 3’’

Weight — 314 lbs

Arm Length — 33 3/4’’

Hand Size — 10 1/4’’

NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

Production Score — 86 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 1st)

Athleticism Score — 83 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 4th)

Total Score — 87 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 1st)

Jalen Carter NFL Draft Projection

Jalen Carter’s draft projection is a difficult one.

On one hand, he is the best defensive player and best player in the NFL Draft.

On the other hand, his legal issues may be concerning and he could slip in the draft.

The Seattle Seahawks have the fifth overall pick and they want a disruptive defensive lineman.

Carter makes perfect sense to go fifth to Seattle.

BetOnline lists Carter as a +375 odd to go fifth to the Seahawks.

Jalen Carter College Football Statistics

He was the best defensive player on the team for those two years.

In 2021, Carter had 17 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, and one pass deflection. He played 15 games in 2021.

In 2022, Carter had 16 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 32 total tackles, 7 tackles for losses, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He played 13 games in 2022.

Jalen Carter 40-Time & Bench Press

Jalen Carter had a 4.96 40-Time.

He has above-average speed to go along with his big frame.

Carter was gassed at his pro day and did not perform any testing drills.

He may have hurt his draft stock slightly with the misdemeanor charges and showing up out of shape to his pro day.

Jalen Carter Strengths & Weaknesses

Jalen Carter is the best defensive player in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the defensive tackle.

Strengths:

Bursts out of stance and into premium position off the snap

Excellent lean muscle mass with proportional structure

Step-and-swim moves creates an upper hand to bypass guards

Leverage makes him difficult to move

Flurries with hand combinations to disorient protection

Batters edge and opens door to pocket with forceful club moves

Weaknesses:

Could use a little more mass against NFL guards

Loses momentum when swapping power with true heavyweights

Ran out of gas in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State

Maturity