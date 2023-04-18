News

NFL Draft 2023: Jalen Carter Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
3 min read
JalenCarter

Jalen Carter is a defensive tackle that played for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Carter was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carter for his involvement in an accident that resulted in the deaths of University of Georgia staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy and football player Devin Alex Willock.

This makes drafting Carter riskier.

Carter is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL Draft.

Below, we will take a look at Carter’s prospect profile, his draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jalen Carter, DT

  • College — Georgia
  • Hometown — Apopka, FL
  • Class — Junior
  • Height — 6’ 3’’
  • Weight — 314 lbs
  • Arm Length — 33 3/4’’
  • Hand Size — 10 1/4’’
  • NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

  • Production Score — 86 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 1st)
  • Athleticism Score — 83 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 4th)
  • Total Score — 87 (2023 Combine DT Rank: 1st)

Jalen Carter NFL Draft Projection

Jalen Carter’s draft projection is a difficult one.

On one hand, he is the best defensive player and best player in the NFL Draft.

On the other hand, his legal issues may be concerning and he could slip in the draft.

The Seattle Seahawks have the fifth overall pick and they want a disruptive defensive lineman.

Carter makes perfect sense to go fifth to Seattle.

BetOnline lists Carter as a +375 odd to go fifth to the Seahawks.

Jalen Carter College Football Statistics

Carter was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

He was the best defensive player on the team for those two years.

In 2021, Carter had 17 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, and one pass deflection. He played 15 games in 2021.

In 2022, Carter had 16 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 32 total tackles, 7 tackles for losses, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He played 13 games in 2022.

Jalen Carter 40-Time & Bench Press

Jalen Carter had a 4.96 40-Time.

He has above-average speed to go along with his big frame.

Carter was gassed at his pro day and did not perform any testing drills.

He may have hurt his draft stock slightly with the misdemeanor charges and showing up out of shape to his pro day.

Jalen Carter Strengths & Weaknesses

Jalen Carter is the best defensive player in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the defensive tackle.

Strengths:

  • Bursts out of stance and into premium position off the snap
  • Excellent lean muscle mass with proportional structure
  • Step-and-swim moves creates an upper hand to bypass guards
  • Leverage makes him difficult to move
  • Flurries with hand combinations to disorient protection
  • Batters edge and opens door to pocket with forceful club moves

Weaknesses:

  • Could use a little more mass against NFL guards
  • Loses momentum when swapping power with true heavyweights
  • Ran out of gas in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State
  • Maturity
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Suni Lee 2
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark
Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 3 2023
News
d72e7-april-fools-day08
2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top