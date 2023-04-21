NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Joey Porter Jr is a cornerback that played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He is the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter.

In his first year at Penn State in 2019, Porter Jr played in four games and had three tackles.

Porter started all eight games in 2020 and recorded 33 tackles and one sack.

He started all 13 games in 2021 and recorded 50 tackles and one interception.

In 2022, Porter Jr returned to Penn State instead of entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Below, we look at Porter Jr’s prospect profile, his draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Joey Porter Jr, CB

College — Penn State

Hometown — Bakersfield, CA

Class — R-Junior

Height — 6’ 2 1/2”’

Weight — 193 lbs

Arm Length — 34’’

Hand Size — 10’’

NFL Draft Projection — Top-20 pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

Production Score — 77 (2023 Combine CB Rank: 9th)

Athleticism Score — 78 (2023 Combine CB Rank: 14th)

Total Score — 81 (2023 Combine CB Rank: 9th)

Joey Porter Jr NFL Draft Projection

Joey Porter Jr is expected to be the third CB off the board in the draft.

He is projected to go around the top 20, according to BetOnline.

Over 19.5 Draft Position (-120)

Under 19.5 Draft Position (-120)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 17th overall pick in the draft and have significant ties to Porter Jr’s father.

The Steelers need a CB and could take Porter Jr with the 17th overall pick.

Pittsburgh also has the 32nd pick in the Draft. Porter would also be a candidate at the end of Round 1 if the Steelers do not take him 17th and Porter manages to slip in the Draft.

Cornerbacks are in high demand in the NFL and Porter Jr will most likely be drafted on day one of the NFL Draft.

Joey Porter Jr College Football Stats

In 2019, Porter Jr played in three games for Penn State.

Recorded three total tackles

One pass deflection

As a sophomore in 2020, Porter Jr started in all eight games.

Recorded 24 solo tackles and nine assisted tackles, for a total of 33 tackles

Two tackles for losses and one sack

Four pass deflections

He started all 13 games in 2021.

Recorded 39 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles, for a total of 50 tackles

Four pass deflections

One interception

In 2022, Porter Jr returned to Penn State instead of entering the 2022 NFL Draft and played in 10 games.

Recorded 21 solo tackles and six assisted tackles, for a total of 27 tackles

11 pass deflections

One fumble recovery

Joey Porter Jr 40-Time & Bench Press

Porter Jr ran a 4.46 40-Time at the NFL Combine.

His bench press was 17 reps.

Porter Jr’s 40-Time was the 14th fastest among CBs and his bench press was tied for third among CBs at the NFL Combine.

Similar to his father, Porter Jr is a tough and aggressive player.

Joey Porter Jr Strengths & Weaknesses

Joey Porter Jr is a top-three CB in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the cornerback.

Strengths:

The most physical reroutes in this year’s draft

Smart hand usage helps cover when feet are late

Recovery and length to swat away would-be catches underneath

Closes the catch space when he is in position

Can win high-point challenges even from trail position

Can matchup against pass-catching tight ends

Spins sticky tackle web when he gets his hands on a receiver

Father is a former pro bowler and was an undisputed alpha during his playing career

Weaknesses:

Noticeably delay in transition from press

Struggles to slide and match release quickness

Not twitchy enough to match a complex route

Too grabby at the top of the route

Needs extra steps to plant and drive from the top of his drop

Lacks change of direction quickness as an open-field tackler