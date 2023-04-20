News

NFL Draft 2023: Will Anderson Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

NFL: Combine

Will Anderson Jr is an outside linebacker that played for Alabama.

He won several awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy twice, and was part of Alabama’s National Championship in 2020.

Anderson was named a starter as a freshman in 2020.

He was named second-team All-SEC after finishing with seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as the Crimson Tide won the 2021 College Football National Championship.

As a sophomore in 2021, Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was voted unanimous All-American after recording 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for losses, which both led the nation.

Anderson’s 10 sacks led the SEC in 2022.

He won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Below, we examine Anderson’s prospect profile, his draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Will Anderson Jr, Edge

  • College — Alabama
  • Hometown — Hampton, GA
  • Class — Junior
  • Height — 6’ 3 ½”’
  • Weight — 253 lbs
  • Arm Length — 33 7/8’’
  • Hand Size — 9 7/8’’
  • NFL Draft Projection — Top-5 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

  • Production Score — 99 (2023 Combine Edge Rank: 1st)
  • Athleticism Score — 76 (2023 Combine Edge Rank: 11th)
  • Total Score — 90 (2023 Combine Edge Rank: 1st)

Will Anderson Jr NFL Draft Projection

Will Anderson is the top Edge pass rusher in the Draft.

He will go in the top five.

Here are BetOnline’s odds of where Anderson will be drafted,

  • Second overall: (+150)
  • Third overall: (+300)
  • Fourth overall: (+375)
  • Fifth overall (+200)

Anderson is expected to go in the first five picks.

He is favored as the second overall pick.

It is unlikely the Texans draft him second overall as they desperately need a QB.

However, with the third overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals are in need of an edge pass rusher.

If Arizona keeps the third overall pick, Anderson makes the most sense.

Anderson will not go past the Cardinals in the Draft.

Will Anderson Jr Football Statistics

Anderson started for the Crimson Tide in 2020 in which they won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

He won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

As a freshman in 2020, Anderson had 33 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, 52 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for losses, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. He played 13 games in 2020.

As a sophomore in 2021, Anderson had 58 solo tackles, 44 assisted tackles, 102 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for losses, 17.5 sacks, and three pass deflections. He played 15 games in 2021.

In 2022, Anderson had 24 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 51 total tackles, 17 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception. He played 13 games in 2022.

Will Anderson Jr 40-Time & Bench Press

Anderson ran a 4.60 40-Time, which is well above average for an edge pass rusher.

He did not partake in any other drills.

Anderson is a can’t-miss product and will be a future star in the NFL.

Will Anderson Jr Strengths & Weaknesses

Will Anderson is the best Edge pass rusher in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the edge pass rusher.

Strengths:

  • Proportional build and excellent arm length
  • Get off juice to attack the corner
  • Uses powerful hips to play through the blocker’s inside edge
  • Athleticism and closing burst to hunt down QBs when play extends
  • Fires first hands and anchors down to set a firm edge
  • Pursuit speed to catch the runner from the backside
  • Good lateral fluidity and body control for an efficient change of direction

Weaknesses:

  • Motor needs to stay turned up throughout the rep
  • Forced into extended confrontations against linemen at the point of attack
  • Hip tightness limits stride length as a rusher
  • Energy as a rush defender appears to wane at times
  • Needs to develop hand counters to defeat a well-timed punch
News
