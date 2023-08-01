The NFL Network started the Back Together Weekend, showcasing NFL teams at training camps.

YouTube is sponsoring the event this year.

They will be the third sponsor in three years.

Back Together started in 2021 as a new national media property after a pandemic inflicted 2020.

The marketing and football schedules matched perfectly to create all-inclusive media events for all 32 teams.

Below, we will look at NFL Network’s training camp dates and times, and how to watch the training camp event.

NFL Network Training Camp: Date, Time, & How To Watch

Training camp will be shown on NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, and ESPN will air the Back Together Weekend.

NFL Network will air Inside Training Camp, presented by Old Spice, from 9 am on the 29th of July.

It will be coverage of 12 hours where more than 50 on-air personalities spread across different locations will interview and report each franchise’s activities.

NFL Network will continue to provide eight hours of live coverage of everyday team practice till the 9th of August. It will air at 10 am ET.

NFL+ will cover the July 30th event. It will be available for viewing from 9 am to 2 pm ET.

ESPN will air five hours of footage as Training Camp: Back Together Weekend on July 29 from 9 am to 12 pm. The second edition runs from 1 to 3 pm on ABC.

NFL Network Training Camp Schedule

NFL Network training camp coverage schedule will air on NFL Network from July 29 to August 9.

Fans can enjoy eight hours of live coverage daily beginning at 10 am.

NFL Training Camp Coverage Hosts By Team

Here are the reporters from NFL Network that will cover each NFL team for training camp.

AFC East:

Mike Robinson – Buffalo Bills

Cameron White – Miami Dolphins

Bridget Condon – New England Patriots

Peter Schrager – New York Jets

AFC North:

Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport – Cincinnati Bengals

Sherree Burruss & Mike Garafolo – Baltimore Ravens

Judy Battista – Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeffri Chadiha – Cleveland Browns

AFC South:

Sara Walsh – Jacksonville Jaguars

Jason McCourty – Tennessee Titans

Ian Rapoport, Rhett Lewis, & Daniel Jeremiah – Indianapolis Colts

Ian Rapoport, James Palmer, & Marc Ross – Houston Texans

AFC West:

Kimmi Chex & Steve Mariucci – Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Yam & LaDainian Tomlinson – Los Angeles Chargers

Omar Ruiz & Cynthia Frelund – Las Vegas Raiders

James Palmer – Denver Broncos

NFC East:

Jamie Erdahl & Mike Garafolo – Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Rose, Brian Baldinger, & Jane Slater – Dallas Cowboys

Shaun O’Hara & Tom Pelissero – New York Giants

No reporter – Washington Commanders

NFC North:

Steve Wyche & Bucky Brooks – Minnesota Vikings

Stacey Dales – Green Bay Packers

Kyle Brandt – Chicago Bears

Charles Davis – Detroit Lions

NFC South:

Sara Walsh – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colleen Wolfe & Steve Smith – Carolina Panthers

David Carr – New Orleans Saints

Cameron Wolfe – Atlanta Falcons

NFC West:

Omar Ruiz – San Francisco 49ers

Taylor Biscotti – Seattle Seahawks

Andrew Sicillano & Maurice Jones-Drew – Los Angeles Rams

Patrick Claybon – Arizona Cardinals