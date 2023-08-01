News

NFL Network Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Time, & How To Watch

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The NFL Network started the Back Together Weekend, showcasing NFL teams at training camps.

YouTube is sponsoring the event this year.

They will be the third sponsor in three years.

Back Together started in 2021 as a new national media property after a pandemic inflicted 2020.

The marketing and football schedules matched perfectly to create all-inclusive media events for all 32 teams.

Below, we will look at NFL Network’s training camp dates and times, and how to watch the training camp event.

NFL Network Training Camp: Date, Time, & How To Watch

Training camp will be shown on NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, and ESPN will air the Back Together Weekend.

NFL Network will air Inside Training Camp, presented by Old Spice, from 9 am on the 29th of July.

It will be coverage of 12 hours where more than 50 on-air personalities spread across different locations will interview and report each franchise’s activities.

NFL Network will continue to provide eight hours of live coverage of everyday team practice till the 9th of August. It will air at 10 am ET.

NFL+ will cover the July 30th event. It will be available for viewing from 9 am to 2 pm ET.

ESPN will air five hours of footage as Training Camp: Back Together Weekend on July 29 from 9 am to 12 pm. The second edition runs from 1 to 3 pm on ABC.

NFL Network Training Camp Schedule

NFL Network training camp coverage schedule will air on NFL Network from July 29 to August 9.

Fans can enjoy eight hours of live coverage daily beginning at 10 am.

NFL Training Camp Coverage Hosts By Team

Here are the reporters from NFL Network that will cover each NFL team for training camp.

AFC East:

  • Mike Robinson – Buffalo Bills
  • Cameron White – Miami Dolphins
  • Bridget Condon – New England Patriots
  • Peter Schrager – New York Jets

AFC North:

  • Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport – Cincinnati Bengals
  • Sherree Burruss & Mike Garafolo – Baltimore Ravens
  • Judy Battista – Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jeffri Chadiha – Cleveland Browns

AFC South:

  • Sara Walsh – Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jason McCourty – Tennessee Titans
  • Ian Rapoport, Rhett Lewis, & Daniel Jeremiah – Indianapolis Colts
  • Ian Rapoport, James Palmer, & Marc Ross – Houston Texans

AFC West:

  • Kimmi Chex & Steve Mariucci – Kansas City Chiefs
  • Mike Yam & LaDainian Tomlinson – Los Angeles Chargers
  • Omar Ruiz & Cynthia Frelund – Las Vegas Raiders
  • James Palmer – Denver Broncos

NFC East:

  • Jamie Erdahl & Mike Garafolo – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chris Rose, Brian Baldinger, & Jane Slater – Dallas Cowboys
  • Shaun O’Hara & Tom Pelissero – New York Giants
  • No reporter – Washington Commanders

NFC North:

  • Steve Wyche & Bucky Brooks – Minnesota Vikings
  • Stacey Dales – Green Bay Packers
  • Kyle Brandt – Chicago Bears
  • Charles Davis – Detroit Lions

NFC South:

  • Sara Walsh – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Colleen Wolfe & Steve Smith – Carolina Panthers
  • David Carr – New Orleans Saints
  • Cameron Wolfe – Atlanta Falcons

NFC West:

  • Omar Ruiz – San Francisco 49ers
  • Taylor Biscotti – Seattle Seahawks
  • Andrew Sicillano & Maurice Jones-Drew – Los Angeles Rams
  • Patrick Claybon – Arizona Cardinals
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Katie Ledecky

Swimmer Katie Ledecky Surpasses Michael Phelps’s Record Of Most Individual World Titles

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
News
Swimming - Olympics: Day 7
Five takeaways from the second week of the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
News
Mollie O'Callaghan
Mollie O’Callaghan new breakout Australian swimming star at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2023
News
NY Unicorns
ChatGPT Rebrands 10 Pro Sports Teams With Name Changes, New Logos, & Redesigned Jerseys: A Nod to ‘Twitter’ and ‘X’
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 30 2023
News
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Three Takeaways from Donald Trump’s Interview on UFC Unfiltered
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
News
paris 2024 olympic torch
First Look at Paris Olympics 2024 Torch Design: Embodying Equality, Water, and Tranquility
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 25 2023
News
Barbie
5 Female Athletes With Their Own Barbie Dolls
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top