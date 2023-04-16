NFL Offseason 2023: Team Needs, Moves, & Grades Heading Into The NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Teams are looking to build their future and Quarterbacks are always coveted in the NFL Draft.

Only one QB was selected in the first round last year but this year will be different with a potential of 4-5 QBs going in the first round.

There is a ton of talent in the draft.

We take a look at each NFL team’s draft needs, key signings, and their offseason grade before the 2023 NFL draft below.

NFL Team Needs, Moves, & Grades

Some NFL teams have made big moves in free agency or have re-signed key players.

There is no such thing as a perfect team and every team in the league has draft needs.

Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: Edge and CB

Key Signings: Kelvin Beachum (OT), Will Hernandez (OG), Matt Prater (K)

Offseason Grade: C+

The Arizona Cardinals lost Zach Allen in free agency and J.J. Watt to retirement in the offseason.

The defensive line for the Cardinals is one of the weakest units in the NFL.

They need a major boost at both the edge and interior defensive line positions.

Losing Byron Murphy in free agency leaves them with holes at the inside and outside CB positions.

The Cardinals may decide to trade DeAndre Hopkins, which would create a need for a WR to help Kyler Murray.

Arizona has a lot of needs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It may be a year or two before Arizona can contend for a playoff spot.

Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: CB and Edge

Key Signings: Chris Lindstrom (OG), Jessie Bates III (S), David Onyemata (DT), Calais Campbell (DE), Jeff Okudah (CB)

Offseason Grade: A-

Atlanta has been busy this offseason with the signings of David Onyemata, Jessie Bates III, Chris Lindstrom, and Calais Campbell.

However, while Atlanta has boosted their roster in free agency, they are still a team with a lot of needs.

They need a dominant edge pass rusher, as they severely lack any sort of pass rush.

The Falcons have ranked last in sacks per game for two straight years.

They barely average over one sack per game in each of the last two seasons.

With a poor pass defense, the Falcons could use a shutdown corner.

Atlanta is hoping for Desmond Ridder to become their future starting QB.

Their future relies on him being successful and not needing to draft a QB.

The future is looking bright for the Falcons but they have a lot of holes and are depending on Ridder to become a franchise QB.

Baltimore Ravens

Team needs: WR, CB, and Edge

Key Signings: Odell Beckham Jr (WR)

Offseason Grade: C-

For now, Baltimore does not need a QB with Lamar Jackson still occupying that position.

However, their C- grade is because they have not signed their star QB to a contract.

While they signed Odell Beckham Jr to a deal, they still need a WR.

Beckham is not to be expected to return to his dominant form from a few years ago.

Marcus Peters is not under contract and they can use a CB.

With Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are a playoff team and a Super Bowl contender.

However, if the decision is made to trade Jackson, Baltimore quickly becomes a non-playoff team and a QB is very much needed.

Buffalo Bills

Team needs: IOL, WR, LB

Key Signings: Trent Sherfield (WR), Damien Harris (RB), Jordan Poyer (S), Connor McGovern (OG)

Offseason Grade: C+

Buffalo signed Connor McGovern in the offseason to fill their offensive line needs but they could use an upgrade at right tackle.

With Tremaine Edmunds gone, the linebacker position goes higher on their needs.

Damien Harris was a good signing for a team that could use a power-running back.

Trent Sherfield is a good slot WR.

Buffalo is a very good team but the playoffs showed they are vulnerable.

They can improve in the draft by helping to protect Josh Allen better and draft an offensive lineman in round one.

They also do not have a legitimate number two WR behind Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis has proven to be unreliable.

Taking a WR in round one or two would be beneficial.

The Bills are Super Bowl contenders but a good draft will help their chances of going deeper in the playoffs.

Carolina Panthers

Team needs: QB and WR

Key Signings: Vonn Bell (S), Shy Tuttle (DT), Hayden Hurst (TE), Miles Sanders (RB), Adam Thielen (WR), DJ Chark (WR), first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Offseason Grade: A

Carolina traded up to the number one overall pick to draft the most important need they have, the QB position.

They made some good signings in the offseason but none of that will matter if they do not find their future franchise starting QB in the draft.

After they take their QB, whether it be Bryce Young or another QB, they will need to draft a WR in the early second round.

To get the number one overall pick, they had to trade away DJ Moore, creating a need for a WR.

It is an exciting but nervous time to be a Panthers fan.

If Carolina hits on their QB, they will be set for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Bears

Team needs: OT, Edge, and IOL

Key Signings: DJ Moore (WR), Tremaine Edwards (LB), Robert Tonyan (TE), T.J. Edwards (LB), Nate Davis (OG), Andrew Billings (DT), DeMarcus Walker (DE)

Offseason Grade: A

Chicago brought in a ton of talent since free agency began.

They acquired WR DJ Moore and signed Tremaine Edwards, Robert Tonyan, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, Andrew Billings, and DeMarcus Walker.

However, despite all the moves, this is not by any stretch a complete team.

The biggest need in the draft is to protect Justin Fields.

Drafting an offensive tackle would be wise for the Bears.

A pass rusher is also a big need for Chicago.

They have a young secondary but another CB would be beneficial.

Much like their DJ Moore trade partners, it is an exciting time for Bears fans.

They have improved significantly and can get even better after a good 2023 NFL draft.

Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: TE, CB, and Safety

Key Signings: Orlando Brown Jr (OT), Germaine Pratt (LB)

Offseason Grade: B-

The signing of Orlando Brown Jr to become their starting left tackle was a major move for the Bengals.

Losing Hayden Hurst in free agency will create a need for the TE position on day two or three.

Jessie Bates III is no longer on the team, which creates a need for Safety.

An outside cornerback could also be in the mix for the Bengals in the early part of the NFL Draft.

With Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals are Super Bowl contenders.

A strong NFL Draft will just increase their chances of going deep once again in the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns

Team needs: IOL DL, Edge, WR

Key Signings: Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Obo Okoronkwo (DE), Ethan Pocic (C), Trysten Hill (DT), Maurice Hurst (DT), Elijah Moore (WR), Juan Thornhill (S)

Offseason Grade: B+

Cleveland adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst was needed but they could still target the DL position in the draft.

Juan Thornhill was a good addition to the secondary.

Amari Cooper is their only reliable WR and adding another WR is a need for the Browns.

Despite needs at WR and DL, Cleveland does not have a first or second-round pick.

They do have eight picks in the draft but not in the first couple of rounds.

Cleveland has a good team but they will need DeShaun Watson to return to form to be playoff contenders.

The Browns got better in the offseason but they will take a huge step forward if Watson can return to what he once was.

Dallas Cowboys

Team needs: IOL, IDL, and RB

Key Signings: Tony Pollard (RB), Donovan Wilson (S), Stephen Gilmore (CB), Brandin Cooks (WR)

Offseason Grade: A-

The Dallas Cowboys have done a good job with their roster during free agency.

They acquired WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore and released Ezekiel Elliott.

Releasing Elliott freed up a lot of cap space.

However, with the release of Elliott, the Cowboys could target the RB position on day two or three to help relieve Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys could add to their interior defensive or interior offensive line on day one of the NFL Draft.

Dallas has a very good team but they need to be stronger up front on both sides of the ball.

With a good draft, Dallas could go deeper in the playoffs next season.

Denver Broncos

Team needs: OT, Edge, and IOL

Key Signings: Mike McGlinchey (OT), Zach Allen (DE), Ben Powers (OL), Alex Singleton (LB)

Offseason Grade: B+

While many teams and fans are excited about the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos and their fanbase may not be.

Denver does not have a first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because they traded those picks for Russell Wilson.

They have two high third-round picks, which could be used to add some depth.

Considering their lack of first and second-round draft picks, Denver was busy during free agency.

They brought in Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Zach Allen to become starters.

Denver also added some depth by signing Samaje Perine (RB), Chris Manhertz (TE), and Tremon Smith (CB).

Rumors are Denver may be looking to trade Courtland Sutton and if so, they will need a WR.

Sean Payton is the new head coach for Denver and while the draft may not be an exciting time for Denver, the team looks bright if Russell Wilson can return to form.

There may not be a better coach than Payton that can help Wilson get back to being as good as he was.

Denver will improve in the 2023 NFL season.

Detroit Lions

Team needs: Edge and IDL

Key Signings: Cam Sutton (CB), Isaiah Buggs (DL), David Montgomery (RB), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S)

Offseason Grade: A

Detroit is hoping Levi Onwuzurike can be a consistent contributor for their defensive line in 2023 and beyond but that is in serious jeopardy with his back injuries.

He has not shown the progress that the Lions have hoped and he may not play in the 2023 NFL season.

Luckily for Detroit, they have the sixth and 18th pick in the first round, which will help them tremendously find two immediate difference makers.

With bringing in Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, they may not need to go CB in round one.

Bringing them in will allow Detroit to shore up their defensive line in the first round.

They need a dominant three-technique defensive tackle and another pass rusher to help Aidan Hutchinson.

The Wide Receiver position is a strength for the team with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Detroit has an excellent offensive line and a very good team.

Lions fans have a lot to look forward to with the hopes of winning the NFC North in the 2023 NFL season.

With Aaron Rodgers likely going to be traded out of the division, Minnesota showing vulnerability, and Chicago still an up-and-coming team, the Lions are going to be the favorites to win the NFC North in the 2023 NFL season.

It has been a very long time since Lions fans had something to be excited about regarding the team but 2023 is very exciting for the Detroit Lions and their fanbase.

Green Bay Packers

Team needs: WR, TE, and Edge

Key Signings: Keissean Nixon (CB)

Offseason Grade: D+

Green Bay has been quiet during free agency, which is strange considering they are likely going to trade future Hall of Fame, QB Aaron Rodgers.

One would think if they were moving ahead with Jordan Love, they would have at least been busier during free agency but they haven’t been and even lost Allen Lazard.

Lazard signed with the New York Jets, the team that is likely going to trade for Rodgers.

If the trade happens for Rodgers before the Draft, expect Green Bay to receive New York’s 2023 first-round draft pick.

The Packers have the 15th overall pick and could get the Jets’ 13th overall pick with the trade.

Green Bay will need to find Love a WR in round one to go along with Christian Watson.

The tight end position is also a need after Robert Tonyan signed with the Chicago Bears during free agency.

An edge rusher and Safety could also be in the mix for Green Bay during the draft.

It will be wise to get Jordan Love all the help he can get in the 2023 NFL Draft and a WR in round one makes a lot of sense.

Houston Texans

Team needs: QB and Edge

Key Signings: Sheldon Rankins (DT), Jimmie Ward (DB), Shaq Mason (OG), Dalton Schultz (TE), Robert Woods (WR)

Offseason Grade: B-

The Houston Texans have the second overall pick in the draft and they desperately need a QB.

With the number two overall pick, expect the Texans to take a quarterback.

Houston was busy with free agency.

They acquired Jimmie Ward, Sheldon Rankins, Shaq Mason, and Robert Woods but this is still a team with a lot of needs.

Brandin Cooks is no longer with the team and Houston would be wise to draft a WR.

Houston also has the 12th overall pick and the 33rd overall pick in the draft.

They can use one of those picks to take a WR to pair with their QB and take an edge pass rusher.

If the Texans can hit on their QB, they will be in a position to contend for the playoffs in the next two years.

Houston has three picks in the first 33 selections and they can take three immediate starters and difference-makers.

Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: QB, OT, and CB

Key Signings: Samson Ebukam (DE), Matt Gay (K), Gardner Minshew (QB)

Offseason Grade: C+

Despite signing Gardner Minshew in free agency, the Colts’ biggest need is to find a QB.

They have struggled to find a reliable franchise QB since Andrew Luck retired.

Indianapolis has the fourth overall pick in the draft and it is expected they use this to take a quarterback.

Their offensive line was very disappointing last season and they could look to draft an offensive lineman with their 35th pick.

They traded Stephon Gilmore and they will also need a CB in the draft.

Indianapolis will need to find their future franchise QB in the draft.

If they can find a QB, they can contend for a playoff spot and the AFC South title.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: CB, Edge, and OT

Key Signings: Roy Robertson Harris (DL)

Offseason Grade: B-

With the release of Shaquill Griffin, Jacksonville’s biggest need in the draft is a starting outside cornerback.

They also lost Jawaan Taylor but they have Walker Little who can step in right away.

However, the offensive line may also be a position the Jags target in the draft.

Calvin Ridley is expected back in 2023 and he will add a major boost to their WR group.

With the 24th overall pick in the draft, the Jags will likely look to draft a CB.

This is an up-and-coming team that could be the head of the AFC South for quite some time with Trevor Lawrence under center.

They will need to get better on defense and finding a starting CB would be very beneficial.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: WR and OT

Key Signings: Jawaan Taylor (OT), Charles Omenihu (Edge)

Offseason Grade: B+

The signing of Jawaan Taylor was needed with both Orlando Brown Jr and Andrew Wylie departing in free agency.

Still, Kansas City may look to add another offensive lineman with the 31st overall pick in the draft.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving as well, the Chiefs will also look to add a WR.

It is difficult to find weaknesses with the defending Super Bowl Champions, considering they have the best QB in the NFL that can make up for any kind of weaknesses.

Still, the Chiefs can add some players to help their team and try to repeat as champions.

Kansas City is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl next season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Team needs: Edge, OT, CB, and TE

Key Signings: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Jakobi Meyers (WR)

Offseason Grade: B

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, which means with the seventh overall pick in the draft, they are not desperate to take a QB.

They still may indeed take a QB with the pick but they need to boost their offensive and defensive line.

The OL is a major weakness for the team and it would be wise to take an offensive lineman with the seventh overall pick.

Another weakness is their defense.

They can use an edge pass rusher and a CB.

Trading Darren Waller creates a need for the TE position.

While some think Garoppolo is not an upgrade over Derek Carr, Jimmy G is a winner and may be an upgrade at the QB position.

With Garoppolo under center, the Raiders would be wise to use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.

Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: IDL, WR, Edge, TE, and RB

Key Signings: Trey Pipkins III (OT), Eric Hendricks (LB)

Offseason Grade: C+

The Los Angeles Chargers need more speed at the WR position.

They did not address this issue during free agency,

Another major issue, that the Chargers could address with the 21st overall pick is their rush defense.

The Chargers need a stout DT to bolster their lackluster run defense.

Joey Bosa is very injury prone, so adding an edge pass rusher would be beneficial.

Austin Ekeler has requested a trade and the Chargers could take a running back on day two or three of the draft.

While the Chargers made the playoffs, they had a Wild Card round exit after giving up a big lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

This is a team that has underachieved over and over.

Despite having a star QB in Justin Herbert, the Chargers need a lot of help to try and make a deeper playoff run.

Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: Edge, CB, and OT

Key Signings: No key signing or acquisition

Offseason Grade: D

The Los Angeles Rams went from winning the Super Bowl in 2021 to looking like one of the worst teams in the league last year.

Injuries had a lot to do with it but they still did not look like a good team early in the season.

Jalen Ramsey was traded away and they will need a CB.

The Rams need to get a lot better in the trenches.

Their offensive and defensive line are both weaknesses.

Outside of Aaron Donald, the Rams are weak up front on defense and their OL is an issue.

Bobby Wagner is no longer on the team.

Despite having a lot of needs, the Rams do not have a first-round pick this year.

Los Angeles is hoping Stafford, Kupp, and Donald can all remain healthy this year and carry the team.

Miami Dolphins

Team needs: TE, LB, and OT

Key Signings: Jalen Ramsey (CB), David Long (LB)

Offseason Grade: B+

On paper, the Miami Dolphins have one of the best football teams in the league.

They acquired Jalen Ramsey in the offseason to boost their secondary.

It is a good thing the Dolphins have a very good team because they do not have a first-round pick this year.

They traded for Bradley Chubb last season and traded away their first-round pick this year.

David Long was a good addition to help the LB position.

The offensive line is the biggest need, so they can try and protect Tua better.

The biggest concern for Miami is keeping Tua healthy.

If he can stay healthy, the Dolphins have a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl.

When Tua was healthy last year, he was very efficient.

Miami has a very good team and can draft an offensive lineman in the second round.

Minnesota Vikings

Team needs: CB, WR, and LB

Key Signings: Marcus Davenport (DE), Byron Murphy (CB), Josh Oliver (TE), Garrett Bradbury (C)

Offseason Grade: B+

Adding Byron Murphy and Marcus Davenport helps tremendously.

Minnesota’s defense was a major concern last year and adding a CB and DE will surely help boost their defense.

Davenport mitigates a need for a DE but Minnesota still needs a CB.

Another need is a reliable number 2 WR alongside Justin Jefferson.

Adam Thielen was released.

Linebacker is another need for the Vikings.

With the 23rd pick in the draft, the Vikings will likely take a WR or CB, depending on who is available.

The Vikings have a good team but they need to boost their defense more and should add a playmaking WR to compliment Justin Jefferson.

New England Patriots

Team needs: OT, WR, Edge, IDL, and CB

Key Signings: Juju Smith-Schuster (WR), Mike Gesicki (TE), Jonathan Jones (CB), Jabrill Peppers (S), Riley Reiff (OT)

Offseason Grade: B

New England’s offensive line was a big liability last season.

While signing Riley Reiff was a nice addition, they still need a lot more than that.

Re-signing Jonathan Jones was a smart move but the secondary needs more than just him.

Adding Juju Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki gives them a nice boost but they can still use more offensive weapons.

The Patriots have the 14th overall pick in the draft.

It would be wise for them to draft either draft an offensive lineman or a playmaking WR.

Helping Mac Jones in his third year should be the top priority for the Patriots.

New England is a borderline playoff team but if Jones can improve, their chances of making the playoffs rise significantly.

New Orleans Saints

Team needs: OLB and IDL

Key Signings: Derek Carr (QB), Nathan Sheperd (DT), Khalen Saunders (DT)

Offseason Grade: A-

The New Orleans Saints lost Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, and Marcus Davenport on the defensive line.

To help mitigate all those losses, the Saints signed Nathan Sheperd and Khalen Saunders.

New Orleans filled their biggest need in free agency which was the QB position.

They signed Derek Carr to become their new starting quarterback.

Despite signing Sheperd and Saunders, their biggest weakness remains the defensive line.

They could also use an OLB.

New Orleans has a good team and they are in a very weak division.

Derek Carr should make them favorites to win the NFC South next season but they need help to win in the playoffs.

With the 29th pick in the NFL Draft, expect the Saints to boost their defense and select a defensive lineman or OLB.

New York Giants

Team needs: CB, WR, S, and IOL

Key Signings: Darren Waller (TE), Bobby Okereke (LB), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (DL)

Offseason Grade: B+

The New York Giants brought back a lot of their guys from last season while also adding Darren Waller and Bobby Okereke.

As of now, their depth chart is solid and they do not have a ton of glaring holes.

However, they still need to upgrade their cornerbacks and wide receivers.

Darren Waller is an excellent TE but they need an outside WR and a legitimate number-one guy.

A top-tier CB is also needed.

The Giants seem intent on sticking with Daniel Jones after giving him a four-year deal.

This means with the 25th pick, the Giants should select a WR or try and trade to move up and get a playmaking WR.

New York took a huge step forward last year but boosting their WR group will make them a much better team.

New York Jets

Team needs: OT

Key Signings: Allen Lazard (WR), Quincy Williams (LB), Aaron Rodgers(?)

Offseason Grade: A-

No team has been talked about more in the offseason than the New York Jets.

Everybody is waiting for the Jets to finally pull the trigger on a deal to trade for future HOF QB Aaron Rodgers.

This can be done at any moment but Jets fans are starting to fear it may not get done at all, due to how long it is taking to make the trade.

If the Jets do trade for Rodgers, expect them to trade away their 2023 first-round pick.

They currently hold the 13th overall pick but it will most certainly be included in the deal for Rodgers.

If they do not get Rodgers, the QB position is the biggest need for the team.

However, if Rodgers does become the new starting QB, the biggest need for the Jets is offensive tackle.

New York is filled with an abundance of young talent and with Rodgers, they become a possible Super Bowl contender.

They have a very good defense and good weapons at WR and TE.

New York is a QB away from becoming a Super Bowl contender.

Philadelphia Eagles

Team needs: Edge and RB

Key Signings: Terrell Edmunds (S)

Offseason Grade: A-

While the Eagles did not bring in a major name in free agency, they get an A- because they re-signed many of their key players from last year.

They brought back James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox.

For an already stacked team, the Eagles have the 10th and 30th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The rich get richer here.

Philadelphia loves building in the trenches and they may look for an edge rusher in one of their two first-round picks.

Terrell Edmunds as of now is their starting Strong Safety but they could draft a Safety for depth or as a starter.

They lost Miles Sanders.

Philly signed Rashaad Penny but he has a lot of injury risk.

Taking a running back on day two or three is a strong possibility for the Eagles.

Philadelphia is already a Super Bowl contender and two first-round picks will just further boost an already stacked team.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Team needs: OT, CB, IDL, and Safety

Key Signings: Patrick Peterson (CB), Isaac Seumato (OG), Cole Holcomb (LB), Nate Herbig (OG)

Offseason Grade: B+

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Cam Sutton in free agency but signed Patrick Peterson.

This by no means takes cornerbacks off the table in round one for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is still very thin at CB.

Signing Isaac Seumato and Nate Herbig was needed but the Steelers are still weak at the tackle position.

Protecting Kenny Pickett should be a top priority for the Steelers in the draft.

The Steelers have the 17th, 32nd, and 49th pick in the 2023 NFL draft and they should use their 17th overall pick to address their need at offensive tackle.

Another need the Steelers can address with the 32nd and 49th pick is CB and interior defensive line.

Pittsburgh has a lot of needs to address before they can start being able to compete in a tough AFC.

San Francisco 49ers

Team needs: OT and CB

Key Signings: Javon Hargrave (DT), Sam Darnold (QB), Tashaun Gipson (S)

Offseason Grade: A-

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most complete teams in the league.

They do not have a first or second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft but luckily for them, they do not have very many glaring weaknesses.

The 49ers further bolstered an already very impressive defensive line by signing Javon Hargrave in the offseason.

They lost some depth defensive players, which they could fill those positions with three late third-round picks.

The biggest issue for the team is whether they should start Trey Lance or Brock Purdy at QB.

San Francisco is one of the most complete teams in the league and remains a Super Bowl contender, despite question marks at QB.

Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: Edge, IOL, and CB

Key Signings: Dre’Mont Jones (DT), Jarran Reed (DT), Bobby Wagner (LB)

Offseason Grade: B+

Pete Carroll’s post-season press conference indicated that the Seattle Seahawks would be aggressive in upgrading their defensive line.

They did just that in free agency.

Seattle added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed.

However, they still need to target a dominant edge presence and with the fifth overall pick in the draft, they can do just that.

The Seahawks also have the 20th pick in the draft which can be used on an interior offensive lineman or a cornerback.

They also have two second-round picks. The 37th and 52nd pick.

This is a perfect draft for Seattle to draft the position they need with four picks in the first two rounds.

Geno Smith was signed to a three-year deal in the offseason.

Seattle will get much better after this draft and will be in contention to once again make the playoffs in 2023.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: QB and OT

Key Signings: Jamel Dean (CB), Baker Mayfield (QB), Anthony Nelson (DL)

Offseason Grade: C+

Tampa Bay signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal in the offseason but this does not change the fact they need a quarterback.

Donovan Smith is no longer with the team, so they are also in need of an offensive tackle.

The Bucs have the 19th overall pick in the draft.

It will be difficult for them to get a QB unless they trade up in the draft to get one.

Tampa Bay is in a bit of a flux as they are unlikely to find their future QB this year.

The Bucs could struggle to win the NFC South and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the next couple of years until they find a new franchise QB.

Tennessee Titans

Team needs: OT, QB, WR, and Edge

Key Signings: Andre Dillard (OT), Arden Key (DL), Azeez Al-Shaair (LB)

Offseason Grade: B-

Despite the addition of Andre Dillard, the offensive line is the primary need for the Tennessee Titans.

Bringing in Arden Key and Azeez Al-Shaair were nice additions but the Titans need more talent on the edge.

The Titans have the 11th overall pick in the draft and they should strongly consider drafting a WR with the pick.

They lack a passing attack and decided to trade star WR AJ Brown.

Another need the Titans have is the QB position.

Malik Willis showed absolutely no sign of being able to be a starting QB in the league and Ryan Tannehill is just a placeholder at this point.

With the 11th pick, if the Titans do want a QB in this draft, they may need to trade up to get one.

It feels like the Titans are in rebuild mode with so many key positions in need.

Tennessee could go WR, OT, or get an edge rusher in round one or decide to trade up to get a QB.

The Titans could be looking at missing the playoffs for the next couple of years until they fill some key positions.

Washington Commanders

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, and TE

Key Signings: Daron Payne (DT), Andrew Wylie (OT), Jacoby Brissett (QB), Danny Johnson (DB)

Offseason Grade: B+

The Washington Commanders have done a good job addressing some of their most pressing needs during free agency.

They signed Andrew Wylie to play right tackle in order to move Sam Cosmi to the inside.

Jacoby Brissett was brought in as a veteran leader and to compete with Sam Howell for the starting QB job.

However, QB is still the most obvious need for the team.

Washington has the 16th overall pick and they will need to trade up if they want a QB in this year’s draft.

If they decide to stay at 16 or trade down, the Commanders will look to draft a CB or offensive lineman.

Washington has a good all-around team but they can not be considered a playoff threat unless they find a franchise QB.

The Commanders are still a year or two away from being serious contenders to win the NFC East.