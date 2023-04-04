News

NFL Prospect Jalen Carter Says No Interviews Unless You Have a Top Ten Pick

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
web-230302-jalen-carter

Jalen Carter, the former Georgia defensive tackle and likely NFL first-round selection, says he won’t meet with any teams picking outside the top 10 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Carter most recently met with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are picking at No. 10, and going on a second visit with the Chicago Bears, who are picking at No. 9, on Monday.

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 7 pick, they reportedly won’t be drafting Carter due to the comparisons to Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, who played two seasons with the Raiders, is awaiting trial on charges that he killed a woman in a drunken car crash in 2021.

Carter Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Carter was a member of Georgia’s national championship team but was also involved in a much publicized vehicle accident that killed teammate and offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy. According to police, both cars were driving at speeds close to 100 mph and were allegedly street racing. A warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest on March 2, while he was at the NFL scouting combine.

Not truthful about the crash

Police released bodycam footage of Carter following the accident that claimed two lives. In the video he lies about racing and the vehicle he was driving. He also tells the officer he didn’t call 911 for help.

Two weeks later, Carter pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

He’s no longer a prospect to go Number 1

Carter’s draft stock has dropped a bit since the end of Georgia’s season. And it’s not a stretch to say he hasn’t exactly gone out of his way to be accommodating. He didn’t do any drills at the combine or speak to the media. Then, at Georgia’s pro day, he showed up nine pounds heavier than he had two weeks earlier at the combine. Carter struggled to finish positional drills, which were the only drills he chose to participate in.

Carter still considered a top ten pick.

Despite all of the negative stuff, he’s still expected to go high in the first round. But what happens if a team Carter hasn’t met with trades up into the top 10? Many mock drafts have him headed to the Chicago Bears with the ninth pick.

Carter has been invited to the draft on April 27 and plans to attend.

News
Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
