NFL Prospect Jalen Carter Says No Interviews Unless You Have a Top Ten Pick

Jalen Carter, the former Georgia defensive tackle and likely NFL first-round selection, says he won’t meet with any teams picking outside the top 10 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Carter most recently met with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are picking at No. 10, and going on a second visit with the Chicago Bears, who are picking at No. 9, on Monday.

Jalen Carter is reportedly “declining” any visit requests from teams picking outside of the Top-10. Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is confident that Carter will come off the board within the first 10 picks. Carter is visiting with the Bears today and has already met with the… pic.twitter.com/SAzydDpvXw — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 3, 2023

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 7 pick, they reportedly won’t be drafting Carter due to the comparisons to Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, who played two seasons with the Raiders, is awaiting trial on charges that he killed a woman in a drunken car crash in 2021.

Carter Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Carter was a member of Georgia’s national championship team but was also involved in a much publicized vehicle accident that killed teammate and offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy. According to police, both cars were driving at speeds close to 100 mph and were allegedly street racing. A warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest on March 2, while he was at the NFL scouting combine.

Not truthful about the crash

Police released bodycam footage of Carter following the accident that claimed two lives. In the video he lies about racing and the vehicle he was driving. He also tells the officer he didn’t call 911 for help.

Police released bodycam footage of Jalen Carter following the car accident that claimed two lives. In the video he lies about racing and the vehicle he was driving. He also tells the officer he didnt call 911 for help. Carter was given 12 months probation. pic.twitter.com/FdLJfbOB23 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) April 3, 2023

Two weeks later, Carter pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

He’s no longer a prospect to go Number 1

Carter’s draft stock has dropped a bit since the end of Georgia’s season. And it’s not a stretch to say he hasn’t exactly gone out of his way to be accommodating. He didn’t do any drills at the combine or speak to the media. Then, at Georgia’s pro day, he showed up nine pounds heavier than he had two weeks earlier at the combine. Carter struggled to finish positional drills, which were the only drills he chose to participate in.

Update: Georgia DL Jalen Carter couldn’t finish his position drills due to breathing heavily and cramping up, according to @Mark_Schlabach Reports say he showed up 9 pounds heavier at his Pro Day than he was at the combine. He declined to run a 40.pic.twitter.com/v7bQ61XIem — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 15, 2023

Carter still considered a top ten pick.

Despite all of the negative stuff, he’s still expected to go high in the first round. But what happens if a team Carter hasn’t met with trades up into the top 10? Many mock drafts have him headed to the Chicago Bears with the ninth pick.

Carter has been invited to the draft on April 27 and plans to attend.