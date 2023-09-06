This is the most exciting time for football fans as the NFL season is upon us.

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in September, heat, wind, and rain could play a significant role in games.

Some teams are better suited to deal with heat and some are better dealing with rainy/windy conditions.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome but 11 or 12 of the 16 games in week 1 will be played outdoors.

The Chargers can close their stadium if they choose.

Below, we will look at the weather and how it may impact each NFL game in week 1.

NFL Week 1 Weather Report

With week 1, heat could be a problem for some players and teams.

Some players may need to come off the field more due to the excessive heat in some areas.

Scroll down to see the expected weather for each week 1 game.

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

This will be a night game and it is expected to be nice outside with temperatures expected to be around 65 degrees.

However, rain could pop up later in the game and this would favor the run game more if rain shows up before the game ends.

Wind will not be much of a factor but if it rains before the game ends, this favors the Detroit Lions.

Detroit has a much better rushing attack than KC as the Chiefs rely on Mahomes.

It is not a high chance it will rain, we will put the rain chance at less than 20% for this contest.

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Rain and heat will be a factor in this contest.

It will be about 86 degrees during the game.

Expect running backs and defensive linemen to sub out more frequently due to the heat and fatigue.

There is a significant chance of rain during the contest.

We will put the chance at 80%.

The rain and heat favor the Ravens as they have better depth at the RB and defensive line positions.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

It will be a beautiful weather day for this matchup.

The temperatures will be 72 degrees during the game with no rain and minimal wind.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Rain will be a factor in this contest.

There is a significant chance of rain during the contest.

We will put the chance at 70%.

Expect a sloppy game.

Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders

Temperatures are expected to be 77 degrees during the game with minimal wind.

However, rain will be a factor during the game.

We will put the chance of rain at 80%.

Rain would favor the Commanders, even more so than they are favored.

The Commanders have a better front seven on defense and will already be committed to stopping the run all game with Kyler Murray out.

Rain could have an impact during the game.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Temperatures will be about 73 degrees during the game, which is perfect for a game.

It will not be overly windy and it should have minimum to no impact on the game.

The temps will be perfect for an NFL game.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Temperatures are expected to be 75 degrees during the game with minimal wind.

However, rain will be a factor during the game.

We will put the chance of rain at 70%.

With the altitude and the rain, this favors the Broncos.

Denver is accustomed to the altitude and they will be better equipped to deal with the air and rainy conditions.

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

If they choose to close the roof, the weather will not impact the game.

However, if the roof is open, it will be hot, 90 degrees with minimal wind.

The heat will impact player’s stamina and some defensive linemen and RBs will need to come out of the game more often.

Weather does not favor a certain team in this contest but heat will cause more fatigue if the roof is open.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots

The temperature for the game will be 77 degrees with minimal wind.

However, there is a 65% chance of rain which could impact the game.

Rain would favor the Eagles in this contest.

The Eagles have a better offensive line and run game, which is needed if it rains during the game.

Philly also has a better front seven to stop the run.

Rain could play a role in the outcome of this contest.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

There is a chance of rain in the AM but it should be gone by the time the game kicks off.

The temperature will be an excellent 75 degrees and there will not be much wind.

If the rain finishes before kick-off, the weather will not impact the game.

We will put the chance of rain at less than 20% as it should be gone by kick-off.

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Rain is going to impact this divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football.

We will put the chance of rain at 85%.

This would favor the Cowboys as they have a better offensive line and can stop the run better than the Giants.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

On Monday Night Football, the temperature for this game will be 64 degrees.

There will be no rain and minimal wind.

Weather should not impact the game but the field may not be the best.

The Cowboys and Giants play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, which will give the stadium workers less than 24 hours to have the field ready for the next night.

The field may not be the best for the Bills-Jets game.

Players will hopefully avoid any serious injuries if the field is not at its best.

Weather will not impact the game but the field could play a factor.