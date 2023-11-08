CBS Sports’ John Breech has released his NFL week 10 expert picks.

John Breech NFL Week 10 Expert Picks

John Breech offered his prediction for the NFL week 10 contests.

Below are Breech’s picks for week 10.

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

Breech is not thrilled with how Bryce Young has played this season, especially on the road.

In three road games, the Panthers have gone 0-3 and Young has thrown four interceptions while averaging just 203.3 passing yards per game.

Breech feels DJ Moore will be out for revenge.

The former Panthers receiver was traded to the Bears in the deal that gave Carolina the No. 1 overall pick, which allowed them to draft Young.

Moore has already had three games this year where he went over 100 yards and Breech won’t be surprised if he adds another one to the tally on Thursday.

Carolina’s defense can’t stop the run, they’ve surrendered the fifth most rushing yards per game this year.

The Bears are running over everyone.

They’re averaging 135.3 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth-best number in the NFL heading into Week 10.

Breech feels like this is a recipe for disaster for the Panthers.

Breech’s pick: Bears 20-13 over Panthers.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Breech feels like the Patriots have the edge in this contest.

He states “For one, it’s being played in Germany and I think that actually gives the Patriots an advantage. Belichick has never lost in Europe (He’s 3-0) and I’m guessing that’s because his rigid scheduling actually comes in handy when the Patriots play overseas.”

The other advantage Breech feels the Patriots have is Gardner Minshew will start at QB for the Colts.

Breech says “Although Minshew has started 41 games in his career, he’s never faced Belichick. No one is better than Belichick at confusing opposing quarterbacks and it’s never easy to face him for the first time.”

Breech’s pick: Patriots 20-17 over Colts

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are the hottest team in the NFL right now, having won five straight games.

The 49ers have lost three straight and have not won a game since week 5.

The 49ers’ biggest issue during their three-game losing streak has been injuries.

Every time it looks like things can’t possibly get any worse, they somehow get worse.

Left tackle Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel both missed multiple games during the losing streak.

Also, Brock Purdy suffered a concussion in Week 7 and he hasn’t been the same quarterback since then.

The Jaguars and 49ers are both coming off a bye, but San Francisco needed the off week more.

Williams and Samuel will both likely be playing on Sunday and Purdy should be back to 100%.

With those three on the field, that could present a lot of problems for a Jaguars defense that hasn’t been able to stop the pass this year.

The Jags are surrendering 263.5 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

San Francisco also added pass rusher Chase Young, which will boost their pass rush.

Breech’s pick: 49ers 30-23 over Jaguars

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

A major problem for the Texans in this game is that if there’s been one QB who’s been hotter than Stroud over the past few weeks, it’s Joe Burrow.

The Bengals QB has arguably been the best quarterback in the NFL over the past five weeks.

Not only does he have the highest passer rating in the league since Week 5, but he’s also thrown 10 touchdown passes with a 75% completion percentage over his past four games.

If the Texans can’t get any pressure on Burrow, then this could be a long day for a Houston team that’s struggled to sack the quarterback.

The Texans only have 17 sacks on the season and six of those came in one game against Bryce Young (Their 17 sacks are the fourth-worst number in the NFL).

Breech’s pick: Bengals 27-20 over Texans

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

The AFC North is officially the best division in football.

Heading into Week 10, all four teams are at least two games above .500, which marks the first time that’s ever happened this late in the season since the divisions were realigned in 2002.

Also, the AFC North is on track to send all four teams to the playoffs.

The Browns will be bringing the NFL’s best defense to this game.

Through nine weeks, the Browns have surrendered just 234.8 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL.

Baltimore’s defense has given up the fewest points in the NFL this year.

Both teams have been excellent on defense.

Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level and through nine weeks, he leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.5%) AND QB rushing yards, which is something that has only been accomplished by one other QB in NFL history (Steve Young in 1994).

Breech’s pick: Ravens 19-16 over Browns

The Rest Of Breech’s Week 10 Picks

Breech went through and picked the winners of the remaining games in week 10.

Below are the rest of Breech’s week 10 picks.

Saints 24-17 over Vikings

Steelers 24-16 over Packers

Titans 19-16 over Buccaneers

Falcons 20-16 over Cardinals

Lions 27-23 over Chargers

Cowboys 27-13 over Giants

Seahawks 31-20 over Commanders

Raiders 23-20 over Jets

Bills 23-16 over Broncos