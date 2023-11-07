NFL Week 10 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 10

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 10, we will recap week 9.

Week 9 began with the Steelers defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday Night Football.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in a colossal matchup.

Minnesota defeated the Atlanta Falcons in a very good game.

The Cleveland Browns easily defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 while the Packers handled the Rams, 20-3.

Washington went into Foxborough and defeated the Patriots 20-17.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears 24-17.

Baltimore easily defeated the Seattle Seahawks 37-3.

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37. CJ Stroud threw for a whopping 470 passing yards and 5 passing TDs. Three players for the Texans had over 100 receiving yards and four different players caught a TD pass.

Indianapolis defeated the Panthers 27-13 and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New York Giants 30-6.

In an NFC East showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles hung on to narrowly defeat the Dallas Cowboys 28-23. Despite Dak Prescott throwing for 374 passing yards and three passing TDs and CeeDee Lamb having 11 receptions and 191 receiving yards, it was not enough to defeat Philly.

On Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-18. Joe Burrow had 348 passing yards and two passing TDs.

The LA Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football.

Week 10 has only two divisional matchups but many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 10.

NFL Week 10: Four Key Games To Watch

New Orleans Saints(-2.5) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U:41.0)

Minnesota defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-28 last week in a very good game.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears 24-17 in week 9.

New Orleans is on a two-game winning streak while the Vikings are on a four-game winning streak.

Both teams sit at 5-4.

New Orleans has a one-game lead over the Falcons in the NFC South while the Vikings are holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they will be without starting QB Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season.

This puts a huge damper on any playoff success the Vikings were hoping to have.

The Saints are hoping to have more separation in the NFC South and have a home playoff game.

This is a big game as both teams are on a winning streak and hoping to make the playoffs.

This is a key game to watch in week 10.

San Francisco 49ers(-3.0) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U:44.5)

Both teams are coming off a bye week.

Before the bye week, these two teams were headed in the opposite direction.

The 49ers lost three straight before the bye week, while the Jaguars won five straight before the bye week.

San Francisco has a 5-3 record and is currently in first in the NFC West but they are tied with the Seahawks.

Jacksonville is 6-2 with a two-game lead in the AFC South.

Both teams are among the top 10 in PPG in 2023.

They are both top 10 in points allowed per game.

The 49ers made a splash move at the trade deadline, acquiring pass rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders.

San Francisco feels more desperate for a win after losing three straight before their bye week.

Jacksonville is looking for another statement victory and defeating the 49ers would be a huge win for the Jags.

Both teams will be looking for a win after their bye week and this is a key game to watch in week 10.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens(-6.0) (O/U:38.0)

The Cleveland Browns easily defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 last week.

Baltimore defeated the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 in week 9.

Both teams are coming off major victories and are now set for a big AFC North battle.

Baltimore has won four straight games, scoring over 30 points in three straight games.

Cleveland won three of their last four games and Deshaun Watson looked good last week against the Cardinals.

Baltimore is sixth in PPG while the Browns are third in points allowed per game.

The Ravens are first in the NFL in points allowed per game.

Baltimore is one of three teams to be top six in both points per game and points allowed per game.

Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level.

Whenever Lamar is healthy, the Ravens are Super Bowl contenders.

Cleveland is 5-3, along with the Steelers and Bengals.

All four AFC North teams currently occupy a playoff spot.

This is a big game for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 10.

Detroit Lions(-1.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U:49.5)

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye week.

The Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football in week 9.

Detroit has won five of their last six games while the Chargers have won two straight games.

The Lions are first in the NFC North with a 6-2 record. Minnesota is 5-4 but they will be without Kirk Cousins for the remainder of the season.

The Chargers are 4-4 and currently sitting outside of the playoffs in the AFC but there is still a lot of football left and seven teams, including the Chargers are one game apart for a wild card spot.

Despite this being an out-of-conference game, both teams need to win this contest.

Detroit still has a chance to catch the Eagles for first in the NFC while the Chargers are trying to fight for a playoff spot.

This is one of the best games this week and is a key game to watch in week 10.