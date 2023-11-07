News

NFL Week 10 Weather Report: Rain, Wind, & Cooler Temperatures Impact Several Games

jamesboutros
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in November, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 9, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are five games of the 14 matchups in week 9 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 10 weather report.

NFL Week 10 Weather Report

In week 10, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact several games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 10.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 10 weather report.

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cold outside with temperatures expected to be around 37 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should only have a minor impact on this contest.

With the cold, this gives the Bears a bit of an edge.

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

This game will be played in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will be a rainy contest with the chance of rain set at 80%.

Temperatures will be about 48 degrees.

Light wind is expected.

The weather will impact this contest.

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

The temperatures will be about 57 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this contest.

New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The temperatures will be about 52 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this contest.

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It will be a hot one with temperatures expected to be 86 degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain but no wind is in the forecast.

The heat will play a role in this contest.

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The temperatures will be about 72 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

There is also a slight chance of a rain shower.

Overall, the weather should not impact this game much.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Temperatures will be about 53 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather will not impact this matchup.

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks

Temperatures will be about 45 degrees for this contest.

There is a 50-60% chance of rain during the contest.

Wind will not be a factor.

Cooler temps and rain will have an impact on this contest.

New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cold outside with temperatures expected to be around 37 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

Overall, the weather should only have a minor impact on this contest.

