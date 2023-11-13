NFL Week 11 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 11

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 11, we will recap week 10.

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears defeating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Thursday Night Football.

In Germany, the Colts defeated the Patriots 10-6. Jonathan Taylor scored the only TD of the game. Mac Jones looked horrible once again.

In a thrilling comeback victory, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-31. This was one of the best games of week 10.

The San Francisco 49ers steamrolled the Jaguars 34-3. This was a complete blowout and the 49ers look to be back on track after a dominating victory.

Tampa Bay moved to 4-5 after defeating the Titans 20-6.

Pittsburgh won another ugly game 23-19 against the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers are somehow 6-3 despite being outgained in each game this season.

Minnesota defeated the Saints 27-19. Josh Dobbs played well, throwing for 268 passing yards and one passing TD, and he also had 44 rushing yards and a rushing TD.

In a thriller, the Houston Texans defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati 30-27. CJ Stroud continued to impress, throwing for 356 passing yards and one passing TD. This was a big win for Houston.

The Detroit Lions won a shootout 41-38 against the Chargers in LA. Detroit moved the ball at will against the Chargers. Jared Goff had over 330 passing yards. David Montgomery ran for 116 rushing yards and one rushing TD. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 77 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches, 155 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. Justin Herbert threw for 323 passing yards and four passing TDs and Keenan Allen had 11 catches, 175 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs but it was not enough as the Chargers’ defense was awful.

Arizona defeated Atlanta 25-23 while the Seahawks defeated the Commanders 29-26.

Dallas crushed the Giants once again. The Cowboys won 49-17. Dak Prescott had over 400 passing yards and four passing TDs. Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb each had over 150 receiving yards and each had a receiving TD.

The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12 on Sunday Night Football.

Week 11 has seven divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 11.

NFL Week 11: Four Key Games To Watch

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) (O/U:44.5)

This is a monster AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football.

In a terrific week 10 matchup, the Ravens lost 33-31 against the Cleveland Browns last week.

With both teams coming off a loss, they will both be desperate for a win in this critical divisional matchup.

Baltimore remains first in the AFC North while the Bengals sit outside a playoff spot at the moment.

Cincinnati is 0-2 against divisional opponents this season while the Ravens are 2-2 against AFC North teams.

The Ravens are first in the NFL in points allowed per game.

With the Steelers facing the Browns, this is a huge week for the AFC North.

Bengals versus Ravens is a key game to watch in week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns(-4.0) (O/U:37.5)

Another massive AFC North contest with the Steelers taking on the Browns.

Both teams are coming off a victory in week 10.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland are 6-3 but the Steelers currently have the tiebreaker as Pittsburgh beat Cleveland earlier this season.

There is no reasonable explanation as to how the Steelers are 6-3.

They are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, being outgained in every game this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game and 25th in rushing yards allowed per game.

However, they have a bend but don’t break defense, as they allow just 20.2 points per game despite being bottom 10 in passing yards allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland is first in passing yards allowed per game, seventh in rushing yards allowed per game, and sixth in points allowed per game.

This is a massive AFC North matchup and is a key game to watch in week 11.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins(-10.0) (O/U:47.5)

The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12 on Sunday Night Football in week 10.

Miami is coming off a bye week.

Las Vegas is on a two-game winning streak and is fighting to grab a wild card spot.

Miami sits first in the AFC East and are looking for a big win after their bye week.

The Dolphins are first in PPG and passing yards per game, and second in rushing yards per game.

Vegas will be looking for a third straight victory while the Dolphins will be fresh off a bye.

This is a key game to watch in week 11.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs(-2.5) (O/U:47.5)

We get a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.

This is not just the most anticipated matchup of the week but one of if not the most anticipated matchup all season.

Both teams are coming off a bye week, which is great for viewers as both teams should be relatively healthy.

They are both first in their division and will possibly both end up as the one seed in their respective conference.

Philadelphia is top five in points per game, while the Chiefs are top five in points allowed per game.

Both teams are top 10 in passing yards per game and sacks per game,

Philadelphia is 8-1 and Kansas City is 7-2 on the season.

We could easily get a Super Bowl rematch as both teams look poised for a long playoff run.

While both teams may not look as sharp as they did last year, they are still winning a lot of games.

This is one of the best games all season and is a key game to watch in week 11.