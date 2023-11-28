Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 12, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are four games of the 13 matchups in week 13 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 13 weather report.

NFL Week 13 Weather Report

In week 13, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 13.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 13 weather report.

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

The temperatures will be about 63 degrees.

A few showers are possible.

The chance of rain is 30% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a small role in this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

The temperatures will be about 46 degrees.

Rain is possible.

The chance of rain is 50% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Patriots.

Detroit Lions @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets

The temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

There will be steady rain during the day.

The chance of rain is 70% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will impact this contest and favor the Jets.

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The temperatures will be about 52 degrees.

A few showers are possible.

The chance of rain is 50% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which will favor the Steelers.

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

The temperatures will be about 45 degrees.

A few showers are possible.

The chance of rain is 50% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will play a role in this contest, which may help the Commanders a bit.

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It will be a hot one in Tampa with temperatures expected to be about 82 degrees.

A possible thunderstorm could pop up during the game.

The chance of a thunderstorm is set at 30%.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will impact this game.

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

The temperatures will be about 46 degrees.

There will be steady rain during the game.

The chance of rain is 70% for this contest.

Light winds are expected.

The weather will impact this contest and favor the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cold outside with temperatures expected to be around 32 degrees.

There will not be rain but light winds are expected.

The weather will not have much of an impact on this contest.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The weather is expected to be about 50 degrees during the game.

There will not be rain but light winds are expected.

The weather will not have much of an impact on this contest.