Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 14, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are six games of the 16 matchups in week 15 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 15 weather report.

NFL Week 15 Weather Report

In week 15, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 15.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals

The temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns

The temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers

The temperatures will be about 41 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

The temperatures will be about 55 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 40% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game if it rains.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

The temperatures will be about 76 degrees.

There is a good chance of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 50% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Weather will play a role in this contest.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

The temperatures will be about 48 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

The temperatures will be about 53 degrees.

There is a strong possibility of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 80% for this contest.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall during the game.

The weather will play a major role in this contest.

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills

The temperatures will be about 48 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The temperatures will be about 51 degrees.

There is a good chance of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 50% for this contest.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 6mph to 15mph during the game.

Weather will play a role in this contest.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

The temperatures will be about 42 degrees.

There is a good chance of rain in this contest.

The chance of rain is 60% for this contest.

Wind should not be a factor.

Weather will play a role in this contest.