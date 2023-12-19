Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in December, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 15, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in most games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are five games of the 16 matchups in week 16 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 16 weather report.

NFL Week 16 Weather Report

In week 16, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 16.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 16 weather report.

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The temperatures will be about 43 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans

The temperatures will be about 64 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 40% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game if it rains.

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Washington Commanders @ New York Jets

The temperatures will be about 48 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ Carolina Panthers

The temperatures will be about 61 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The temperatures will be about 70 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 40% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game if it rains.

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

The temperatures will be about 47 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 60% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game if it rains and this will favor Chicago.

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins

The temperatures will be about 70 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

This will be a night game and the temperatures will be below freezing, about 27 degrees.

There is a 30% chance of snow for the game.

No wind is in the forecast.

Weather will play a role if it snows.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

The temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 40% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

Weather will play a role and favor Kansas City if it rains.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

The temperatures will be about 40 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 30% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

Weather will play a role if it rains, which will favor Philadelphia as they have the better rushing attack.

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

The temperatures will be about 46 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 30% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

Weather will play a role if it rains during the game but it will not favor a team.