Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns(-7.0) (O/U:35.0)

The Browns are rolling right now and Joe Flacco has them close to being in the playoffs.

The Jets are playing out the string, although they beat the Commanders last week after blowing a big lead.

The Browns’ defense will cause problems for whoever plays quarterback for the Jets.

The Browns keep surging, but the Jets will keep it close.

Prisco likes the Browns to win 22-21 but the Jets to cover the spread.

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys(-6.0) (O/U:53.5)

The Cowboys have lost two straight, but they are in the playoffs.

The Lions clinched the division last week, but are playing for seeding.

Detroit is playing consecutive road games, while Dallas is home for the first time in three weeks.

Look for the Cowboys to get back on track after two losses with an impressive game for both the offense and defense.

Prisco likes the Cowboys to win 31-23 and to cover the spread.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills(-12.0) (O/U:40.5)

The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after beating the Broncos Sunday night.

The Bills rallied to win last week against a bad Chargers team, so that will get them back focused again.

Their playoff push continues as they handle the Patriots with a strong outing and get ready for Miami next week.

Prisco likes the Bills to win 30-14 and to cover the spread.

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears(-3.0) (O/U:38.0)

The Bears have come alive in recent weeks, serving notice they are a team to watch for next season.

The Falcons are still alive in the playoff chase.

This will be a tough task, though, against a team playing loose.

Look for Justin Fields to outplay Taylor Heinicke to win it.

Prisco likes the Bears to win 25-19 and to cover the spread.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts(-3.0) (O/U:44.0)

The Raiders are out on the road for a second straight week with slight playoff chances in play.

The Colts need this for their playoff hopes.

The Raiders defense is playing at a high level as we saw against the Chiefs Monday.

Prisco thinks that will continue here against Gardner Minshew as they pull off the upset.

Prisco likes the Raiders to win 23-15 and to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Rams(-6.0) @ New York Giants (O/U:42.0)

The Rams are streaking to the playoffs as Matt Stafford plays at a high level again.

The Giants have offensive issues, but the defense will keep them in this game.

The blitz looks will slow Stafford some, but the Rams will still find a way to win it.

Prisco likes the Rams to win 23-20 but the Giants to cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles(-10.5) (O/U:48.0)

The Eagles haven’t looked crisp all season, but the Cardinals are playing consecutive road games and they had issues stopping the Chicago offense last week.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon came from the Eagles, where he was defensive coordinator, so he knows them well.

But Prisco does not think it matters.

Eagles take it, but Arizona will get its points, too.

Prisco likes the Eagles to win 33-27 but the Cardinals to cover the spread.

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-3.0) (O/U:42.0)

The Bucs have won four straight behind Baker Mayfield, but they have had troubles with the Saints in their recent history at home, losing four of five in their stadium.

The Saints will be rested after playing last Thursday, but they didn’t play well in the loss to the Rams. Prisco does not think they turn it around here.

Bucs keep rolling.

Prisco likes the Bucs to win 27-17 and to cover the spread.

San Francisco 49ers(-13.5) @ Washington Commanders (O/U:49.0)

The 49ers are coming off a blowout loss Monday night to the Ravens, so they are on a long trip on a short week.

It won’t matter.

The 49ers will get back refocused as their defensive line comes up big against a bad Commanders offensive line.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 34-17 and to cover the spread.

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars(-7.0) (O/U:37.5)

The Jaguars have lost four straight games and have looked awful in doing so.

But Carolina isn’t a good team, although Bryce Young was better last week.

The health of Trevor Lawrence is key here.

But even if he doesn’t play, the Jaguars will win this one to stay atop the AFC South standings.

Prisco likes the Jaguars to win 24-20 but the Panthers to cover the spread.

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) (O/U:47.0)

This is the game of the week and could decide the top seed in the AFC and the MVP between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have blown out a bunch of good teams, but that won’t be the case here.

Miami will hang around in this one, but Prisco thinks in the end the Ravens’ defense will be the difference with a late stop.

Prisco likes the Ravens to win 28-27 but the Dolphins to cover the spread.

Tennesssee Titans @ Houston Texans(-3.5) (O/U:42.5)

The Titans might have Will Levis back for this one, while the Texans will have C.J. Stroud back as well.

That would pit the two rookie quarterbacks against each other for the first time.

The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago with Case Keenum at quarterback.

It was tight.

This will be as well, no matter who plays quarterback for the Titans.

Prisco likes the Texans to win 27-26 but the Titans to cover the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks(-3.5) (O/U:42.0)

This is a playoff game of sorts for these two.

The Seahawks are coming off a nice comeback victory over the Titans, while the Steelers handled the Bengals in Mason Rudolph’s first start.

This will be a lot tougher on the road for Rudolph, but the Steelers will hang around.

In the end, Prisco thinks Geno Smith will make enough plays to win it late for Seattle like he did last week’s game.

Prisco likes the Seahawks to win 29-27 but the Steelers to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos(-5.5) (O/U:39.5)

The Chargers showed some life last week with interim coach Giff Smith in their close loss to the Bills.

The Broncos lost a game to New England they had to win.

They are still alive but need to win the last two to have a chance.

They will get this one, but it’s not going to be easy.

Prisco likes the Broncos to win 23-20 but the Chargers to cover the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs(-7.0) (O/U:44.5)

The Chiefs have issues on offense, which they have to get fixed in the next two weeks before the playoffs.

The Bengals are still alive, but barely.

The Cincinnati defense had issues with Mason Rudolph at times last week, so maybe this will be a game to get Patrick Mahomes going.

Prisco thinks the Chiefs win, but the Bengals keep it close.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 26-23 but the Bengals to cover the spread.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings(-2.5) (O/U:46.5)

Both teams need this to stay alive in the playoff race.

The Packers are playing consecutive road games, which is a challenge.

But Prisco thinks Jordan Love and the Packers’ passing game can have success here against a Minnesota defense that has struggled lately.

And Nick Mullens is shaky at best.

Prisco likes the Packers to win 30-25 and to cover the spread.