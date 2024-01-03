CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 18 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers(-3.5) @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U:36.5)

Who plays for the Ravens since they clinched the top seed?

They might play some key starters for a bit.

The Steelers need it to have this game to have any chance to make the playoffs.

But you know these two don’t like each other.

Even if guys like Lamar Jackson sit, Prisco thinks the Ravens will win it.

Prisco likes the Ravens to win 24-21 and to cover the spread.

Houston Texans(-1.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U:47.0)

The winner of this game will be in the playoffs and could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses to the Titans.

The Texans are a different team with C.J. Stroud, who played well last week after missing two games.

Prisco thinks he plays a good game here and the Texans make the playoffs.

Prisco likes the Texans to win 31-26 and to cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals(-6.0) (O/U:38.5)

The Browns are locked in as the No. 5 seed, which means they might rest players here.

The Bengals are eliminated, but they should play here against their rival in the last game of the year.

This a tough one to pick, but Prisco will go with the Bengals in a close one as the Browns will be looking ahead to more important things.

Prisco likes the Bengals to win 23-20 but the Browns to cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions(-3.0) (O/U:46.0)

The Vikings still have an outside chance to make the playoffs, while the Lions have already clinched a spot and could just be playing for a higher seed.

The Lions lost a tough one last week at Dallas, but back home they will get right for the playoffs with an impressive showing here against a Vikings team with a mess at quarterback.

Prisco likes the Lions to win 31-18 and to cover the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars(-5.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:40.0)

The Jaguars have had trouble in Nashville in their history, but that won’t be a factor here.

Even if Trevor Lawrence can’t play, the Jaguars will do enough to find a way to win this game.

The defense will come up big, no matter if it’s Will Levis or Ryan Tannehill for the Titans.

Jaguars win it and win the division.

Prisco likes the Jaguars to win 23-16 and to cover the spread.

New York Jets @ New England Patriots(-2.5) (O/U:30.5)

This is a game featuring the bottom-feeders of the AFC East.

The Jets looked lifeless in losing to the Browns last week, and that will show up again here.

The Pats aren’t good, but they compete, which will be the difference.

And this just might be Bill Belichick’s last game coaching the Patriots.

Prisco likes the Patriots to win 21-14 and to cover the spread.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints(-3.0) (O/U:42.5)

The winner of this game will win the NFC South if the Bucs lose to the Panthers.

The Saints played well in beating Tampa Bay last week, while the Falcons did not in losing to the Bears.

They are also playing consecutive road games, which is a challenge.

The Saints win it and still might be able to earn a wild-card spot if they do.

Prisco likes the Saints to win 23-14 and to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-5.5) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:37.5)

If the Bucs win, they win the division.

It’s that simple.

But they didn’t play well last week against the Saints.

Prisco thinks they will play much better here against a Carolina team that didn’t score last week against Jacksonville.

Bucs win and also win the division.

Prisco likes the Bucs to win 24-13 and to cover the spread.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers(-3.0) (O/U:44.0)

It’s simple for the Packers: Win and they are in the playoffs.

They are coming off an impressive victory over the Vikings, but this won’t be easy.

The Bears have played good football down the stretch, with Justin Fields playing well.

But Prisco thinks Jordan Love will play better.

The Packers take it.

Prisco likes the Packers to win 30-24 and to cover the spread.

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders(-2.5) (O/U:38.0)

These two have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Raiders will be playing to try and make Antonio Pierce the full-time coach.

What’s the motivation for Denver with Russell Wilson benched a week ago?

Jarrett Stidham will start again.

But the Raiders will get the best of him.

Prisco likes the Raiders to win 21-17 and to cover the spread.

Philadephia Eagles(-5.0) @ New York Giants (O/U:41.0)

The Eagles would be locked into the fifth seed if the Cowboys win their game being played simultaneously.

The Eagles haven’t played well, so they need a good game to get ready for the playoffs.

The Giants lost to the Eagles two weeks ago in a close one, which will also be close.

The Giants hang around.

Prisco likes the Eagles to win 26-24 but the Giants to cover the spread.

Seattle Seahawks(-3.0) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U:47.5)

Seattle needs this game to have a playoff chance.

The Cardinals are playing out the string, but as they showed in beating the Eagles last week they are far from thinking about a resort beach.

Look for the Cardinals to play hard and win this one to end Seattle’s playoff hopes.

Prisco likes the Cardinals to win 27-23 and to cover the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) (O/U:35.5)

The Chiefs are in the playoffs so they will play next week.

So who plays this week?

Does Patrick Mahomes play?

The Chargers are heading to an offseason of change, but with Easton Stick playing here it won’t matter who plays for the Chiefs.

They still win it.

Prisco likes the Chiefs to win 27-20 and to cover the spread.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers(-3.5) (O/U:42.0)

The 49ers are locked in as the top seed, so they will likely rest players.

The Rams are in the sixth spot right now, which means they will play next week in the playoffs.

The Rams could also opt to rest guys.

This is another tough game to pick, but Prisco will go with the 49ers at home — even resting guys.

Prisco likes the 49ers to win 27-20 and to cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys(-13.0) @ Washington Commanders (O/U:45.5)

The Cowboys need this one to lock up the NFC East.

They squeaked by last week against the Lions, but won’t do that here.

They will handle this one easily and move on to the playoffs as division champs as Dak Prescott has a big day.

Prisco likes the Cowboys to win 36-21 and to cover the spread.

Buffalo Bills(-3.0) @ Miami Dolphins (O/U:50.0)

The winner wins the AFC East.

The Bills and Josh Allen have dominated Miami in Allen’s career, and Prisco does not see that changing here.

Look for a big game from Allen against a defense that is banged up.

The Bills win it.

Prisco likes the Bills to win 30-23 and to cover the spread.