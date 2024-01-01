NFL Week 18 Schedule: Six Key Games To Watch In Week 18

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 18, we will recap week 17.

Week 17 began with the Cleveland Browns clinching a playoff spot by defeating the New York Jets 37-20. Joe Flacco continued to roll, throwing for 309 passing yards and three passing TDs. David Njoku had six catches and 134 receiving yards. Jerome Ford had two receiving TDs while Kareem Hunt had a rushing TD.

In what will go down as one of the strangest endings to a game this season, the Dallas Cowboys barely hung on to defeat the Detroit Lions 20-19. Detroit was down 20-13 but they scored a TD to make it a 20-19 score. Instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game, they opted to go for two. They converted it, but it was called back due to offensive linemen not reporting as eligible. Detroit is adamant they did. After the flag, the Lions still opted to go for it and did not get the two-point conversion. It was a huge controversy.

The Houston Texans smashed the Tennessee Titans 26-3. CJ Stroud returned and had 213 passing yards and one passing TD. Houston’s defense recorded six sacks on the day.

In a huge AFC showdown, the Baltimore Ravens flexed their muscles and smashed the Miami Dolphins 56-19. Lamar Jackson locked up the MVP with this performance. Jackson had 321 passing yards and five passing TDs. Zay Flowers had three catches, 106 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Jacksonville shut out the Panthers and won 26-0 in a must-win game for the Jags. Travis Ettienne Jr had 102 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

San Francisco locked up the number one seed in the NFC by defeating Washington 27-10. Christian McCaffrey suffered a possible calf strain, so the bye week in the wild card round will be needed for the 49ers.

The New Orleans Saints stayed alive in the NFC South by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-13. New Orleans needs to win next week and the Bucs to lose to win the NFC South.

In an absolute shocker, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 35-31. This loss for the Eagles pushed them to fifth in the NFC and they are no longer in first in the NFC East.

The Los Angeles Rams won a critical game 26-25 against the New York Giants. Matthew Stafford had 317 passing yards and one passing TD. Kyren Williams had 87 rushing yards and three rushing TDs. The Rams recorded six sacks on the day.

Indianapolis won a huge game 23-20 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jonathan Taylor had 96 rushing yards and one rushing TD. The Raiders have been eliminated from making the playoffs.

Chicago defeated Atlanta 37-17. Justin Fields had 268 passing yards and one passing TD. He also had 45 rushing yards and one rushing TD. Fields is making Chicago’s decision in the offseason a tough one.

Buffalo defeated New England 27-21. The Bills’ defense intercepted Bailey Zappe three times. Josh Allen did not throw a passing TD but he had two rushing TDs on the day.

Pittsburgh kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-23. Mason Rudolph has looked much better than both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Najee Harris had 122 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Jaylen Warren had 75 rushing yards and one rushing TD.

Kansas City clinched the AFC West by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17. Isiah Pacheco had 130 rushing yards, seven catches, 35 receiving yards, and a receiving TD. The Chiefs’ defense recorded six sacks and blanked the Bengals in the second half.

Denver defeated the Chargers 16-9. Jarrett Stidham got the start for Denver and had 224 passing yards and a passing TD.

On Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers smashed the Minnesota Vikings 33-10. Jordan Love had 256 passing yards and three passing TDs. Aaron Jones had 120 rushing yards. Jayden Reed had six catches, 89 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs. Bo Melton had six catches, 105 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

All 16 matchups in Week 18 are divisional matchups.

Below, we will examine six NFL key games to watch in week 18.

NFL Week 18: Six Key Games To Watch

We will list and discuss six key NFL games for week 18.

Pittsburgh Steelers(-4.0) @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U:37.0)

This is a must-win for the Steelers to have any hope of making the playoffs.

Baltimore already locked up the number one seed in the AFC and they may decide to rest some players or not play them for the entire game.

Pittsburgh needs to win this game and have either the Bills or the Jaguars lose to make the playoffs.

The Steelers failed to take advantage of easier matchups a few weeks ago and now need to win and get help to make the playoffs.

This is a must-win game for the Steelers and is a key game to watch in week 18.

Houston Texans(pk) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U:47.0

Demeco Ryans has done a fantastic job this season as the head coach of Houston.

This is essentially a playoff game for both teams.

The winner will make the playoffs while the loser will be out.

Indianapolis defeated the Texans earlier this season, which is why the Colts hold the seventh seed currently.

However, if Houston wins this matchup, the Texans will make the playoffs while the Colts will in all likelihood be eliminated.

The season for both teams comes down to this game.

This is a huge game and a must-see game in week 18.

Jacksonville Jaguars(-3.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U:40.0)

This game is meaningless for the Titans but everything is on the line for Jacksonville.

If the Jags win, they win the AFC South and get a home playoff game.

However, if the Jags lose, they will not win the division and will in all likelihood miss the playoffs.

This is a dangerous spot for the Jags facing a divisional opponent with nothing to lose.

Jacksonville had been struggling before their week 17 win but that was against the lowly Panthers.

The Titans can give the Jags issues.

This is a must-win game for the Jaguars and a key game to watch in week 18.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(-5.5) @ Carolina Panthers (O/U:37.5)

The Bucs loss last week makes this a must-win game for them.

If Tampa Bay wins this game, they will win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

However, if the Bucs lose, this opens the door for the winner of the Falcons-Saints game to win the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield had x-rays on his ribs which came back negative, so the Bucs hope their starting QB will play in a must-win game.

If the Bucs win, they win the division.

This is a key game to watch in week 18.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers(-3.0) (O/U:44.0)

While Chicago will not make the playoffs, Fields wants to continue to prove he’s a very capable starting QB.

If Green Bay wins this game, they will make the playoffs as the seventh seed.

Jordan Love has stepped it up as the season has gone on.

This is a must-win game for the Packers and a key game to watch in week 18.

Buffalo Bills(-3.0) @ Miami Dolphins (O/U:50.5)

The Dolphins will make the playoffs whether they win or lose but the winner of this game wins the AFC East.

The Bills need to win because if they don’t, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs if the Steelers win.

This is a must-win game for both teams but more so for the Bills.

If Miami wins, they lock up the number two seed in the AFC.

If Buffalo wins, they will be the number two seed in the AFC while the Dolphins will fall all the way down to the number six seed.

This is the Sunday Night Football matchup in week 18 and is a key game to watch in the last week of the regular season.