NFL Week 18 Weather Report: Rain, Snow, Wind, & Cooler Temperatures Impact Several Games

Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in January, wind, rain, and snow could play a significant role in games.

In week 17, wind, rain, and cooler temperatures played a role in a few games.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome and there are six games of the 16 matchups in week 18 that will be played in a dome.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 18 weather report.

NFL Week 18 Weather Report

In week 18, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures will impact games.

Weather will have an impact on several contests in week 18.

Scroll down to see the full NFL week 18 weather report.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

The temperatures will be about 39 degrees.

There is a high chance of rain and a mix of rain and snow.

The chance of rain, which could turn into a snow and rain mix is 90% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

The temperatures will be about 40 degrees.

There is a chance of snow.

The chance of rain is 30% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game if it snows.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

The temperatures will be about 48 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

The temperatures will be about 34 degrees.

There is a high chance of snow.

The chance of snow is 80% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will impact the game.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

The temperatures will be about 54 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

The temperatures will be about 34 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Philadephia Eagles @ New York Giants

The temperatures will be about 38 degrees.

There is a chance of snow.

The chance of snow is 40% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will have a small impact on this matchup.

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

The temperatures will be about 56 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

The temperatures will be about 32 degrees.

No rain or wind is in the forecast.

The weather will not impact this contest.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

The temperatures will be about 70 degrees.

There is a chance of rain.

The chance of rain is 30% during this contest.

Wind will not impact this contest.

The weather will have a small impact on this matchup.

News
