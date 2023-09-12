NFL Week 2 Schedule: Five Key Games To Watch In Week 2

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 2, we will recap week 1.

The NFL kicked off with an excellent week 1.

We saw some underdogs win.

The Detroit Lions went into Kansas City for the opening night of the NFL season and won 21-20.

Tampa Bay were underdogs but went into Minnesota and defeated the Vikings 20-17.

The Los Angeles Rams without star WR Cooper Kupp defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle 30-13.

The best game of the week was the shootout between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Tua Tagovailoa had 466 passing yards and three passing TDs and Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions, 215 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs to help Miami defeat LA 36-34.

Some Super Bowl contenders looked good from the start.

The San Francisco 49ers with Brock Purdy under center looked great, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7. Philadelphia went into Foxborough and defeated the New England Patriots 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants at the Meadowlands, winning 40-0 on Sunday Night Football.

Three rookie QBs made their debuts but all three lost. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson each lost in week 1.

Week 2 has six divisional matchups and many non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at five NFL key games to watch in week 2.

NFL Week 2: Five Key Games To Watch

Teams that started 0-1 will be desperate for their first win of the season in week 2.

The chances of making the playoffs shoot right down if a team begins the season 0-2.

We will list and discuss five key NFL games for week 2.

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions(-6.0) (O/U:48.5)

The Seattle Seahawks were somewhat heavy favorites to defeat the LA Rams at home in week 1 as Cooper Kupp missed the game for LA but Seattle lost 30-13.

Geno Smith and company did not look good and they will need to rebound quickly in a tough road matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit is coming off a massive week 1 victory at Arrowhead. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20.

Seattle can not afford to start the season 0-2 in the NFC West.

The chances of making the playoffs with a 0-2 record are not good.

Detroit will try to start the season 2-0 and make a strong push for the NFC North crown.

While week 1 was an impressive victory for Detroit, this game will be very telling to see how they respond after a massive victory.

The Lions will quiet many skeptics with another strong performance in week 2.

This game could have playoff-seeding importance later in the season if the Lions do not end up winning the NFC North.

Seattle and Detroit played last season which ended up having major playoff implications and the same can happen this season.

The Seahawks will do everything possible to avoid going 0-2 while the Lions will come out to prove skeptics wrong and begin the season 2-0, which they have not done often in their franchise history.

Seattle versus Detroit is a key game to watch in week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs(-3.0) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U:51.0)

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned by the Detroit Lions in week 1 and they will begin the year 0-1, which is unfamiliar territory with Patrick Mahomes under center.

There are a lot of question marks for the Chiefs entering this contest.

The health of Travis Kelce will need to be monitored and the Chiefs hope he can return as they looked awful on offense without him.

WRs were dropping balls like crazy in week 1 and none of them could step up for Mahomes.

Chris Jones missed week 1 over contract disputes with the Chiefs.

Jones signed a new one-year deal and will end his holdout. Expect him back in week 2.

Jacksonville is coming off an impressive road victory in week 1. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-21.

Calvin Ridley had terrific chemistry with Trevor Lawrence in his first game in over a year.

Ridley had eight catches, 101 receiving yards, and one receiving TD in week 1.

This game is huge for both teams.

Kansas City wants to avoid going 0-2 while the Jags want to prove they are contenders in the AFC.

Starting the season 2-0 with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champions would be massive for the Jags.

This could have major playoff seeding implications down the line with both teams expected to win their respective division.

This matchup also features Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence, two of the most exciting QBs to watch in the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs versus Jacksonville Jaguars is a key game to watch for week 2.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals(-3.5) (O/U:46.5)

The Baltimore Ravens won 25-9 in week 1 against the Houston Texans.

It was not an overly impressive game for Lamar Jackson and the offense but the defense sacked CJ Stroud five times.

JK Dobbins tore his Achilles and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Cincinnati got smashed 24-3 in week 1 against divisional rivals Cleveland Browns.

This is a massive game for both teams.

The Bengals cannot afford to go 0-2 and especially go 0-2 against division opponents.

Baltimore will want to see a better performance from Lamar after paying him big money.

The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

Cincinnati losing in weeks 1 and 2 would be a terrible way to begin the season.

Joe Burrow’s health has to be in question if he is fully healthy.

He did not play well at all in week 1.

This is a critical divisional matchup for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 2.

New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys(-X) (O/U:X)

The New York Jets and their fans cannot catch a break.

All offseason, they were the most hyped team because of acquiring future HOF QB Aaron Rodgers.

Despite winning in week 1, it felt like a major loss for the Jets.

After just a few plays, Rodgers went down with an injury and there is growing fear he tore his Achilles. If he did tear it, Rodgers will be out for the rest of the season.

The Jets felt like they were a QB away from competing for a Super Bowl but will now have to go back to Zach Wilson.

Dallas on the other hand cruised in week 1 to a 40-0 victory against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys sacked Daniel Jones seven times and picked him off twice in week 1.

Tony Pollard looks like he is going to be fine carrying the load after Ezekiell Elliott’s departure.

Pollard had 14 carries, 70 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs to go along with two catches and 12 receiving yards.

Dallas has one of the best all-around teams in the NFL.

This will be a key game to watch to see how the Jets perform with Zach Wilson back under center and if the Cowboys can look as dominating as in week 1.

Cleveland Browns(-1.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:40.0)

These two teams were complete opposites in week 1.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1 24-3 and looked sharp.

Pittsburgh got embarrassed at home and lost 30-7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

It was not close and the Steelers were completely overmatched in the game.

The offense did nothing against a stout 49ers defense.

Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions and was sacked five times.

It was a disaster of an opener for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is in a similar position as the Bengals where they cannot afford to begin the year 0-2 in a tough AFC North division.

Cleveland winning this contest would be massive for them to be 2-0 and 1-0 against divisional opponents.

This Monday Night Football matchup is critical for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 2.