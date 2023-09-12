Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in September, heat, wind, and rain could play a significant role in games.

In week 1, the weather had an impact on some games.

Rain had a big impact on the Sunday Night Football game and some other East Coast games.

Some teams are better suited to deal with heat and some are better dealing with rainy/windy conditions.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome but 10 of the 16 games in week 2 will be played outdoors.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 2 weather report.

NFL Week 2 Weather Report

In week 2, the weather looks to be good in most areas but some games will be impacted by the weather.

Scroll down to see the expected weather for each week 2 game.

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 57 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

Temperatures are expected to be 80 degrees during the game with minimal wind.

However, a stray shower could pop up during the game.

It is not highly likely it will rain and if it does, it will not pour.

A stray shower is possible but in all likelihood, weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills

It will be a beautiful weather day for this matchup.

The temperatures will be 72 degrees during the game with no rain and minimal wind.

Weather will not have any impact on this contest.

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rain and heat will be a factor in this contest.

It will be about 88 degrees during the game.

Expect running backs and defensive linemen to sub out more frequently due to the heat and fatigue.

There is a chance of rain during the contest.

We will put the chance at 50%.

The rain and heat do not favor a team in this matchup but it will impact how this game is played.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Similar to the Tampa Bay game, heat, and rain will be a factor in this contest.

Temperatures will be about 84 degrees and there is a chance of rain for this matchup.

We will put the chance at 50%.

The weather will not favor a team as they play a similar style but someone like Chris Jones may need to sub out more due to the heat and he held out all offseason and week 1.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

It will be a beautiful weather day for this matchup.

The temperatures will be 77 degrees during the game with no rain and minimal wind.

Weather will not have any impact on this contest.

Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Seatle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played indoors and weather will not be a factor.

Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos

It will be a beautiful weather day for this matchup.

The temperatures will be about 77 degrees during the game with no rain and minimal wind.

Weather will not have any impact on this contest.

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 55 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 59 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

With this being a night game, it is expected to be a bit cooler outside.



The temperature is expected to be around 55 degrees.



Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.



Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.