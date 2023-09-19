NFL Week 3 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 3

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 3, we will recap week 2.

Super Bowl contenders Cincinnati Bengals lost in week 2 and are now 0-2 to begin the year. Joe Burrow’s health is in question.

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games last season but were winning many one-score games. This season, they begin the year 0-2 by losing two straight one-score games.

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers lost another close one and are now 0-2.

Baker Mayfield has the Bucs sitting at 2-0 to begin the year.

Dak Prescott and the rest of Dallas’ offense looked sharp against one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are 2-0 to begin the year.

No win was bigger than the New York Giants in week 2. Down 28-7 in the second half, the Giants came back and won the game to go to 1-1.

Week 3 has just two divisional matchups but many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four key games for week 3.

NFL Week 3: Four Key Games To Watch

Teams that started 0-2 will be desperate for their first win of the season in week 3.

In week 3, teams start to have more urgency.

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers(pk) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U:54.0)

Both teams will be desperate for a victory in week 3 as they each team sits at 0-2.

They have both lost their first two games by less than a TD.

Luckily for the Chargers, only two teams in the AFC have started the year 2-0.

However, in the NFC, seven teams are 2-0, which is more challenging for the Vikings.

Teams that start 0-3 rarely make the playoffs, which makes this a must-win game for both teams.

With the Chargers and Vikings both desperate for their first win of the season, this is a key game to watch in week 3.

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions(-3.5) (O/U:45.5)

Detroit lost in week 2 37-31 in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks after the Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20 in the opening game of the season.

The defense for the Lions struggled against Geno Smith and the rest of Seattle’s offense.

Detroit’s offense played well but the defense let them down in week 2.

Atlanta moved to 2-0 after coming back and defeating the Green Bay Packers in week 2 25-24.

Bijan Robinson looked great in week 2, rushing for 124 yards on 19 carries and adding four catches and 48 receiving yards.

The Falcons do not have a great passing game but have one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

This matchup between the Falcons and Lions could have playoff-seeding implications at the end of the season.

If both teams win their division, this could be a deciding factor in the standings at the end of the season.

After having a ton of hype entering the year, Detroit does not want to begin the season 1-2.

This is a very interesting contest to watch and is a key game to watch in week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles(-6.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U:46.0)

To nobody’s surprise, the Eagles are 2-0 to begin the season.

The rushing attack, led by D’Andre Swift dominated the Vikings in week 2.

On the opposite side, not many people expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the year 2-0.

Baker Mayfield has been very good through two games and he has excellent chemistry with Mike Evans.

This will be a big test for the Bucs to see if they can hang around against a Super Bowl contender in the Eagles.

With both teams sitting at 2-0, this Monday Night Football contest is a key game to watch in week 3.

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals(-1.5) (O/U:43.5)

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1.

They dominated the Seattle Seahawks in week 1 and hung around an excellent 49ers team in week 2.

Matthew Stafford has looked sharp, despite not having top receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Bengals on the other hand are 0-2 on the season and desperate for their first win of the season.

Joe Burrow has not looked healthy at all in the first two games as he has dealt with a severe calf injury in the offseason.

Burrow may have aggravated the calf injury in week 2 and it is unknown if he will be able to suit up in week 3.

Even if Burrow suits up, he will be nowhere near 100% healthy and Aaron Donald is going to attack the hobbled QB.

Ja’Marr Chase stated before the season Burrow should sit for several weeks to begin the year to heal the injury and it turns out he was correct.

Before the season started, the Bengals were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

With Burrow’s health up in the air and the Bengals sitting at 0-2, this is a key game to watch in week 3 to see what happens with Burrow and the Bengals.