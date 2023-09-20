Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in September, heat, wind, and rain could play a significant role in games.

In week 2, the weather had an impact on some games. Rain had an impact on the games being played in Florida.

Some teams are better suited to deal with heat and some are better dealing with rainy/windy conditions.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome but 12 of the 16 games in week 3 will be played outdoors.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 3 weather report.

NFL Week 3 Weather Report

In week 3, the weather looks rainy and windy in many games.

Scroll down to see the the NFL week 3 weather report.

New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 57 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

Temperatures for this game will be almost 70 degrees, which is perfect.

There will be some wind during the game.

The wind will be from 9mph to 15mph.

It is not going to be overly windy but the wind will make a small impact on the game.

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers

Similar to Cleveland, the temperatures will be about 70 degrees but there will be some wind as well.

The wind will be from 9mph to 15mph.

On top of some windy conditions, there is a slight chance of a shower during the game.

It is not likely it will rain and if it does, it will not pour but rain and wind could impact this game.

Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins

It is going to be a hot one in Miami, with temperatures expected to be 86 degrees for the game.

On top of the heat, rain is in the forecast.

We will put the chance of rain at 60% and thunderstorms are possible.

Heat and rain will impact this contest.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Temperatures are expected to be 71 degrees for this contest.

However, rain and wind are in the forecast.

The wind will be from 9mph to 15mph.

The chance of rain is 60% for this matchup.

Rain and wind will impact this contest.

Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders

Temperatures will be about 65 degrees for this contest.

Rain and wind are in the forecast.

The wind will be from 9mph to 15mph.

Rain will be a major factor.

The chance of rain is 80% and there will be a lot of rain.

The passing game for both teams will be impacted.

Expect the weather to play a significant role in this contest.

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

It will be a hot one in Jacksonville, with temperatures expected to be around 88 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Heat will impact this contest.

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 77 degrees.

Rain and wind are in the forecast.

The wind will be from 9mph to 15mph.

For the rain, we will put the chance of rain at 50%.

Rain and wind will impact this matchup.

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

Temperatures will be about 65 degrees for this contest.

There is a slight chance of rain in the AM in Seattle but by the time the game starts, the rain should be cleared out.

Wind will not be a factor in this contest.

The weather should not have an impact on this matchup.

Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs

Temperatures will be about 71 degrees for this contest.

Similar to Seattle, there is a slight chance of rain in the morning but it will be cleared out by the time the game starts.

Wind will not be a factor in this matchup.

The weather should not have an impact on this contest.

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Temperatures will be 70 degrees for this Monday Night Football game.

It may rain in the afternoon but by the time the game starts, the rain should be gone and wind will not be a factor in this contest.

Weather should not impact this matchup.

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals

This will be a night game and it is expected to be a bit cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 59 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.