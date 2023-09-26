NFL Week 4 Schedule: Four Key Games To Watch In Week 4

Before we get to the NFL key games to watch in week 4, we will recap week 3.

The San Francisco 49ers moved to 3-0 after defeating the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco is the most complete team in the NFC currently.

With the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers winning and the Baltimore Ravens losing, three teams in the AFC North are 2-1 with the Steelers having a tiebreaker since they defeated the Browns in week 2.

The Green Bay Packers were down 17-0 at the end of the third quarter but rallied back to score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

No team was more impressive than the Miami Dolphins, who scored a historical 70 points in their week 3 victory against the Denver Broncos. De’Von Achane rushed for over 200 yards and scored two rushing TDs. Achane also added four receptions, 30 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs. Raheem Mostert had three rushing TDs. Mostert also had seven receptions, 60 receiving yards, and one receiving TD. Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 300 passing yards and had four passing TDs. Tyreek Hill had 157 receiving yards and scored a receiving TD.

The Los Angeles Chargers avoided going 0-3 by defeating the now 0-3 Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game for both teams.

In the biggest upset of week 3, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-16.

Week 4 has seven divisional matchups and many good non-divisional games to watch.

Below, we will look at four NFL key games to watch in week 4.

NFL Week 4: Four Key Games To Watch

Week 4 has many key divisional matchups on tap.

We will list and discuss four key NFL games for week 4.

Detroit Lions(-1.5) @ Green Bay Packers (O/U:45.0)

This is a critical Thursday Night Football divisional matchup.

Both the Lions and Packers are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North with the Bears and Vikings both sitting at 0-3.

This division looks like a two-team race between the Lions and Packers.

Detroit is coming off a convincing 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in week 3.

If Detroit wants to be taken seriously and win the NFC North, this is the game to make a statement.

Green Bay was down 17-0 at the end of the third quarter but rallied back to score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the New Orleans Saints 18-17 in week 3.

Jordan Love has not been spectacular but he has done a good enough job to lead the Packers to a 2-1 record.

This is a massive divisional matchup for both teams and is a key game to watch in week 4.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills(-2.5) (O/U:53.5)

The Miami Dolphins had the most impressive victory in week 3 of any team.

They scored a whopping 70 points in their week 3 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Running Back De’Von Achane rushed for over 200 yards and scored two rushing TDs. Achane also added four receptions, 30 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs.

Raheem Mostert had three rushing TDs. Mostert also had seven receptions, 60 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 300 passing yards and had four passing TDs.

Tyreek Hill had 157 receiving yards and scored a receiving TD.

The Buffalo Bills had an impressive victory as well, defeating the Washington Commanders 37-3 in week 3.

Buffalo’s defense was all over Sam Howell, sacking him nine times and picking him off four times.

Their defense will need to step up huge once again with the highest-scoring offense coming into town.

With Aaron Rodgers out for the year, the AFC East is now a two-team race between the Bills and Dolphins.

This is a massive divisional matchup and is a key game and a must-watch game for NFL fans in week 4.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns(-2.5) (O/U:41.5)

Week 4 is bringing us some critical divisional matchups and the Ravens versus Browns is another huge divisional matchup.

In a shocker, the Ravens lost at home against the Indianapolis Colts 22-19 in overtime in week 3.

Baltimore was a massive favorite in the contest and the Colts started backup QB Gardner Minshew with rookie QB Anthony Richardson out due to a concussion.

Lamar Jackson had 101 rushing yards and scored two rushing TDs but that was about all the Ravens did on offense.

No player on the Ravens had 50 or more receiving yards and Jackson threw for 202 passing yards and no passing TDs.

Cleveland had a convincing week 3 victory, defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-3 at home.

In their first game without Nick Chubb, Cleveland’s rushing attack struggled but Watson threw for 289 passing yards and two passing TDs.

Amari Cooper had seven catches, 116 receiving yards, and one receiving TD.

Cleveland’s defense was all over the Titans. They sacked Ryan Tannehill five times and held Derrick Henry to just 20 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Both the Ravens and Browns sit at 2-1 entering their week 4 contest.

In a tough AFC North, this is a critical game for both teams.

This huge divisional matchup is a key game to watch in week 4.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints(-3.5) (O/U:41.0)

This divisional matchup is another NFL key game to watch in week 4.

Both teams enter this contest 2-1 after they each lost in week 3.

Tampa Bay was overmatched by the Eagles last week.

The Bucs could not do much offensively against Philly.

Mike Evans had 60 receiving yards, which led the way for Tampa Bay but no other receiver had more than 35 receiving yards.

The rush attack was nonexistent for Tampa Bay in week 3.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a major letdown loss.

They were up 17-0 in week 3 against the Green Bay Packers but ultimately allowed 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and lost 18-17.

The game was not the only thing the Saints lost, as Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury and could miss some time.

He luckily avoided a season-ending injury but the shoulder injury will keep him out of action for a little bit.

Jameis Winston will be under center for the time being until Carr can return.

The Bucs, Saints, and Falcons are all tied with a 2-1 record in the NFC South.

This is a huge divisional matchup and is a key game to watch in week 4.