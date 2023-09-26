Weather plays a significant role in deciding NFL games and in October, wind and rain could play a significant role in games.

In week 3, the weather had an impact on several games. Rain had a huge impact on a bunch of games in week 3.

Weather will not impact some games if they are played in a dome but 11 of the 16 games in week 4 will be played outdoors.

Below, we will discuss the NFL week 4 weather report.

NFL Week 4 Weather Report

In week 4, the weather looks fairly good overall.

Some games may deal with heat and primetime games could be a bit cooler but overall the weather forecast looks good for week 4.

Scroll down to see the NFL week 4 weather report.

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 54 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The temperature will be a bit warmer in Jacksonville, with temps expected to be around 82 degrees.

Morning rain is expected in Jacksonville but it should all be gone by game time.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Heat and wind will impact the game.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 77 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this huge divisional matchup.

Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 75 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this matchup.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 75 degrees.

Some wind is expected for this contest, with winds going from 9mph to 18mph during the game.

Wind could have a very minor impact on this game.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

The temperature will be warmer in Nashville Tennessee, with temps expected to be around 86 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Heat will impact this game as players may need to sub out more due to the heat.

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 77 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this matchup.

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 78 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Weather should have no impact on this matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

This game will be played in a dome and weather will not be a factor.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Franicsco 49ers

The temperature for this matchup is expected to be 70 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast.

Perfect weather day for this contest.

Weather should have no impact on this matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

This will be a night game and it is expected to be cooler outside with temperatures expected to be around 59 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

The temperature for this Monday Night Football matchup is expected to be 60 degrees.

Rain and wind are not in the forecast for this contest.

Weather will not have much if any impact on this contest.