CBS Sports’ Katie Mox, Will Brinson, and John Breech have released their favorite NFL week 5 expert picks.

Katie Mox, Will Brinson, & John Breech NFL Week 5 Best Bets

Katie Mox Best Bet For Week 5

Katie Mox’s best bet for week 5 is the Houston Texans over 20.5 points against the Atlanta Falcons.

She likes the fact the Texans are playing a Falcons defense that is coming back from a week 4 matchup in London, England.

Mox says “Defenses coming back from London just are as tough coming up on their next opponent, so the teams they’re facing seem to do a little better. I’m hammering the over on the Texans team total. The Falcons are coming back from London, they’re a little gassed, and the Texans’ offense has been cooking.”

Will Brinson Best Bet For Week 5

Will Brinson’s best bet for week 5 is the Saints @ Patriots under 40 points.

He doesn’t see a lot of points being scored in this game.

Brinson states “Two teams that don’t want to pass the ball. If you have Derek Carr and his bummed shoulder against Mac Jones in a game with two pretty good defenses, the under is a great look here to me.”

John Breech Best Bets For Week 5

John Breech offers three picks for week 5 and they may be a bit surprising.

He is taking the only two undefeated teams left in the NFL to lose.

Breech likes the Rams to upset the Eagles.

He says “This Eagles defense isn’t as good as it was last year, especially in the secondary. Through four weeks, the Eagles have given up nine TD passes, which is the third-most in the NFL. The problem for the Eagles is that their struggling pass defense gets to face a suddenly revitalized Matthew Stafford, who will be throwing to the most uncoverable receiver in football this year (Puka Nacua). PICK: Rams 27-24 over Eagles.”

In the most anticipated game of week 5, Breech likes the Cowboys to defeat the 49ers.

Breech states “This is a big game and the Cowboys almost always choke big games, so my first inclination here was to take the 49ers, but the Cowboys were my pick this year to get to the Super Bowl out of the NFC so I’m going to stay on their bandwagon until it goes off a cliff, which could very well happen this week. PICK: Cowboys 27-24 over 49ers.”

Not a very confident pick with the Cowboys but Breech likes Dallas to defeat San Francisco.

His third pick is the Raiders to defeat the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Breech says regarding the Packers versus Raiders contest: “This game will mark the first time since 1987 that the NFL will have a brotherly kicking duel. On one side, we’ll have Anders Carlson kicking for the Packers. On the other side, we’ll have Daniel Carlson kicking for the Raiders. The only fitting way for this game to end is with a game-winning field goal and I’m going to say Daniel gets it. PICK: Raiders 22-19 over Packers.”

To wrap up Breech’s picks, he is taking the Rams to upset the undefeated Eagles, Dallas to go on the road and defeat the undefeated 49ers, and the Raiders to win at home on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.