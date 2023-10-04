CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 5 expert picks and predictions.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders(-6.0) (O/U:44.5)

Pete Prisco feels like Sam Howell got back on track last week against the Eagles and he will continue to play well against a bad Bears defense in week 5.

He feels Washington’s defense will limit Justin Fields.

Prisco is taking Washington to win 30-17 and to cover the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills(-5.5) (O/U:49.0)

Prisco likes the way Josh Allen is playing this season.

While he likes the way the Jags played last week, he feels the Jags will not be able to slow down Allen.

Prisco thinks it will be a high-scoring game, with the Bills winning 30-20 and covering the spread.

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons(-1.5) (O/U:41.5)

Despite Prisco liking the way CJ Stroud is playing and not liking the way Desmond Ridder is playing, he feels this will be too challenging of a game for the Texans.

He likes Atlanta to get back on track after losing last week.

Priso is taking Atlanta to win 27-21 and cover the spread.

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions(-9.5) (O/U:45.0)

Prisco does not like how Bryce Young and the Panthers are playing.

He is impressed with Detroit blowing out Green Bay on the road in week 4, especially with the defense coming up big.

Prisco likes Detroit to go to 4-1 and defeat Carolina 30-14 and cover the spread.

Tennesee Titans(pk) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U:42.5)

Prisco was impressed with the Titans beating the Bengals last week, with the defense playing well.

He feels that will carry over in week five in a huge divisional matchup.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 5 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Tennessee wins 24-20.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins(-11.0) (O/U:50.0)

Prisco feels the Giants are a mess and the offensive line is a major issue.

He also feels The Dolphins have some line issues as well, but the Dolphins will win big and the offense will explode again.

Prisco is taking the Dolphins 35-20 and covering the spread.

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots(-1.0) (O/U:40.0)

Prisco does not like both offenses.

Mac Jones is really struggling for the Patriots, while Derek Carr looked hurt last week.

This will be a game dominated by the defenses.

At home, Prisco likes the Patriots 21-17 and to cover the spread.

Baltimore Ravens(-3.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:37.5)

This will be a second consecutive road game for the Ravens and they looked impressive in week 4.

Lamar Jackson and the offense look more comfortable in Todd Monken’s system.

Despite this, Prisco believes the Steelers will regroup after last week and win this contest, no matter who is under center for the team.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 5 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Pittsburgh wins 20-17 and the Steelers will cover the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles(-4.0) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U:50.0)

This is a long trip for an Eagles team that is undefeated, but they are not playing like they did late last season.

The Rams are 2-2 and overachieving.

LA has shown they will be competitive against good teams. Prisco thinks that shows up in this one and it’s a close contest.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 5 expert picks and predictions for this contest are Philadelphia wins 26-24 but the Rams will cover the spread.

Cincinnai Bengals(-3.0) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U:44.5)

Prisco believes this is the game Joe Burrow and the offense get on track.

While the Cardinals have been feisty this season, he still is going with the Bengals.

Prisco likes the Bengals to win 27-23 and barely cover the spread.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos(-1.0) (O/U:43.5)

Prisco believes the Jets playing well last week will carry over this week.

He likes Zach Wilson to play well and the Jets’ defense to smother Russell Wilson.

Prisco likes the Jets to win 21-18 and cover the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs(-5.0) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U:53.0)

Prisco likes Mahomes and the offense to light it up against an aggressive Brian Flores defense.

Despite playing on the road for a second consecutive week, he likes Kansas City to win.

Pete Prisco’s NFL week 5 expert picks and predictions for this contest is Kansas City wins 34-23 and the Chiefs will cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers(-3.5) (O/U:45.0)

This is the game of the week.

The 49ers are rolling and the Cowboys are coming off blowing out the Patriots.

Prisco believes this will be too tough of a task for the Cowboys on the road.

Prisco is taking the 49ers to win 26-20 and cover the spread.

Green Bay Packers(-2.0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (O/U:44.5)

Both teams are coming off a loss and neither team has looked good.

Green Bay has had time to get healthier for this contest.

Prisco is taking the Packers to win 28-21 and cover the spread.